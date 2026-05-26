Detroit Tigers Dealing With Mixed News in Starting Rotation Recovery Effort

Trying to string some wins together to ensure the expectations for the 2026 Detroit Tigers don't collapse before July 4, the Tigers have a lot of work to do. Set to host the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game homestand, Detroit finally enters with a win under their belt.

The offense has been lackluster, and pitching success has declined due to numerous setbacks and injuries. Detroit's starting pitching rotation was considered one of the best in the American League entering the season; now it's awaiting a return to full strength.

As the Angels series approaches, the Tigers received mixed news regarding two of their starting pitchers: Tarik Skubal and Justin Verlander.

Tarik Skubal Update

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks towards the dugout after warm-up before the first pitch. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Tigers want to get Tarik Skubal back on the mound sooner rather than later, and if you ask his agent, Scott Boras, he's very ahead of schedule and still looks to be at full strength. But that's what any agent is supposed to say about the player they manage, especially one of the caliber of Skubal.

Ahead of the series opener, Skubal participated in a live bullpen session, facing off against his teammates, such as Zack Short, Gage Workman, and Jahmai Jones. In the end, Skubal pitched in 2.2 innings with over 39 pitches, including three strikeouts, five swings and misses, and a Jones home run, via MLB.com's Jason Beck.

Skubal's return date to the mound is still up in the air, as manager A.J. Hinch and company haven't made that public information just yet. If Skubal can return and contribute to the cause in getting the Tigers back into the season, there's still a world he stays in Detroit come the trade deadline (but at the moment, that feels like wishful thinking).

Justin Verlander Update

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander looks on in the dugout | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers received a more positive update regarding their back-to-back AL Cy Young winner, but Justin Verlander's update is less encouraging. If the current situation persists, Verlander's return to Detroit could mirror the team's condition when he was traded back in 2017.

Verlander allowed three home runs in his last live bullpen session over four innings of work, which isn't what the Tigers need right now out of a starting pitcher. A.J. Hinch spoke to 97.1 The Ticket, revealing that Verlander should get another live bullpen session this week, before the Tigers hit the road again.

"And then he’s going to go on a rehab assignment somewhere as well," Hinch said to 97.1 the Ticket via Audacy. "He’s gotta go get competitive and see if (with) the adrenaline, he can keep his endurance."

Verlander is eligible to come off the 60-day IL May 31, giving the franchise a chance to decide when the future Hall of Famer has enough in his tank to try and help get Detroit out of this rut.