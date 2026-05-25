Detroit Tigers Depth Piece Getting Closer to MLB Return

As the Detroit Tigers prepare for a short homestand against the Los Angeles Angels, who've just swept the Texas Rangers this weekend before heading into Detroit, the Tigers have some encouraging developments regarding returning faces to the franchise.

The most popular is Tarik Skubal, though his return date is still not known, regardless of some analysts stating he could return sooner than expected. Detroit is hopeful Skubal returns in June, but a lot could change from now until then.

What Detroit needs now more than ever is reliable bullpen arms, as the bullpen continues to be a revolving door of injuries and setbacks. Luckily for the Tigers, some good news is on the way, depending on how well some rehab assignments go.

Ty Madden Closing In on Return

Detroit Tigers pitcher Ty Madden (36) throws at Comerica Park. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this month, the Tigers placed Ty Madden on the 15-day IL after getting hit with a line drive on the forearm. He had been utilized in three games before hitting the injured list, keeping Detroit in ball games, despite the rough patch they find themselves in.

According to Detroit News' Chris McCosky, Madden is set to make a rehab start with the Toledo Mud Hens on Monday night, as he inches closer to making his return to the MLB. The Tigers would love to see him come out of the bullpen when he returns, as he holds a 2.38 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 11.1 innings of work.

The most promising sign is that Madden is eligible to come off the injured list on Sunday.

As other names near return, such as Justin Verlander and Beau Brieske, the front office needs to decide how they'll handle the bullpen configuration going forward. If all goes well for Madden, he should get a spot on the 40-man roster over a handful of relievers not getting the job done.

Madden was a crucial part of the 2024 miracle run for the Tigers, helping them make the playoffs for the first time since 2014. While he often gets overlooked, Madden is a former first-round pick and has been serviceable for Detroit, while not blowing anyone away.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Ty Madden (36) walks off the field after throwing the top of the fifth inning. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the season continues, the Tigers need Madden to stay healthy, as that's been a downside to his game for Detroit. Missing the entire 2025 campaign, 2026 presents an opportunity for Madden to prove he belongs and that the Tigers didn't make the wrong choice, making him a first-rounder.

Detroit's bullpen holds a 3.92 ERA ahead of the series opener against the Angels and a 3.94 Team ERA, which ranks 14th across Major League Baseball. Adding a consistent Madden and removing some players who've been inconsistent is what's needed for a team looking to go on a crazy win streak.