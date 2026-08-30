Dillon Dingler Is Running Out of Time to Make Tigers History

Dillon Dingler is a bright spot in the Detroit Tigers’ 2026 season. Maybe even the brightest.

There is one burning question surrounding him: Does he have one more strong push forward left in him?

Dingler enters the final month of the regular season with 26 home runs, which puts him within striking distance of one of the most impressive power marks made by a Tigers catcher.

Lance Parrish hit 33 home runs in 1984, when the Tigers went on to win the World Series and bring home the coveted championship trophy.

More than 40 years later, Dingler has given himself a strong chance to challenge that record.

What once looked like it could be an exciting finish to the season has been increasingly difficult as of late.

Dingler’s Pursuits Have Hit a Wall

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Dillon Dingler Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t that long ago and Dingler looked like he couldn’t be stopped. He was charging forward, and the record was certainly in imminent danger of being broken.

The 27-year-old has already surpassed all that he had accomplished previously at the MLB level. Not only is he a great catcher, but he has emerged as one of the most productive hitters in Detroit’s lineup.

Through 125 games, Dingler has amassed 26 home runs and 82 RBI while slashing .252/.316/.474 with a .790 OPS. He has had a significant offensive breakthrough this year.

The home runs and RBI both lead the Tigers.

Here’s the problem. Dingler hasn’t added to his home run total in more than two weeks.

Over his last 15 games, he is slashing just .123/.180/.140. He’s only gotten seven hits in 57 at-bats during that time and logged zero home runs and two RBI.

If you zoom out a little, the picture doesn’t get much better. He is batting .195 over his last 30 games.

The recent drought could make catching Parrish considerably more difficult, but certainly not impossible.

Lance Parrish Set a High Bar in 1984

Lance Parrish | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parrish was impressive in 1984; in fact, it is one of the most recognizable offensive campaigns by a catcher in Tigers history.

He hit .237 but racked up 33 home runs and 98 RBI while helping his team go on to win 104 games and eventually the World Series.

Interestingly, Dingler compares favorably in several categories.

Parrish finished that season with a .287 on-base percentage, .443 slugging percentage, and a .730 OPS.

Dingler is sitting at .316, .474 and .790 in those same categories.

The difference lies in the power total.

Dingler needs seven more home runs to match Parrish’s 33 and obviously, he needs eight to surpass.

Earlier in the summer, those numbers looked almost easy for Dingler to accomplish.

Now, well, he needs to find himself again. Quickly.

Dingler Already Cemented His Place

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether Dingler arrives at that 33 number has nothing to do with how his season should be viewed.

The Tigers already have their answer behind the plate. It’s Dingler.

He’s gone from a player who was trying to establish himself to an All-Star and one of Detroit’s most important offensive weapons.

His value isn’t just in his bat, either.

Dingler has been present and on the field for 125 games this year with most of his defensive work being behind the plate.

Add in his value at the plate, and you have a guy the Tigers better keep around.

Twenty-six home runs from a catcher is impressive regardless of whether he finds a way to hit seven more before the season is over.

He can do it. He has the ability. His season does not rest on that number.