Gleyber Torres Homers on Return, But Is It Too Late for the Tigers?

After nearly a month on the injured list with a mild left oblique strain, the Detroit Tigers got Gleyber Torres back in the lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field.

His absence was one that really hurt the Tigers' offense. Detroit entered its series against the American League East Division leaders looking for anything to get their offense on track to get out of the basement in the American League Central Division. However, in his first game back, Torres made an immediate presence in the lineup for manager A.J. Hinch.

Gleyber Torres Provides Tigers Offensive Spark in Return To Lineup

Gleyber Torres | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

To say that Detroit missed its veteran infielder while he was on the injured list would be an understatement. He's not their biggest power-hitting threat, but he gets things going and that was the case against the Rays.

He worked a 3-1 count against Tampa Bay starter Steven Matz to open the game before he launched a 433-foot home run to left-center for a quick 1-0 lead. The Tigers added another run in the inning on a Dillon Dingler sac-fly, before Detroit added three more runs for a 5-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run Wenceel Pérez home run and a Matt Vierling RBI double.

It all started with Torres' at-bat to begin the game.

“It looked like he was going to walk to lead the game off, which would not have surprised anyone,” Hinch said. “And then he takes a good swing and hits a homer. Good bat speed, good velo, everything was synced up for him.

“It’s nice to have him back, and just his presence alone was a big difference maker for us.”

It sure was. While his team was piling up runs early, veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty was dealing on the mound for the Tigers. He scattered five hits over five scoreless innings with six strikeouts to pick up his first win since last September. Talk about a long time coming after he improved to 1-7 on the season.

However, the night belonged to Torres in his return to the lineup and the field. Is it too late to save Detroit's 2026 season? Maybe, but there is still a lot of baseball left.

Torres return would be another trade chip for the Tigers front office should they become sellers at the trade deadline. Before they get there, they have an opportunity to make a move in the standings and getting Torres back is the first step in helping that happen.