How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs. Cubs: TV Channel, Radio, Injuries

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Detroit Tigers are facing a make-or-break couple of weeks leading into the August 3 trade deadline. They began the unofficial second half with a three-game series in Southern California against the Los Angeles Angels. Despite losing the third game on Sunday afternoon, they did what they needed to, they won the series.

The second and final stop on the short trip begins on Monday night against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field for the first of three games. If the Tigers are going to get into the playoffs, it'll likely have to be by winning the American League Central Division.

They begin the series in the Windy City 6.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox. They have to jump the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, and White Sox to get to the top. Easier said than done.

Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Tigers vs. Cubs

Jul 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) is greeted by right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Jack Flaherty | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tigers: RHP Jack Flaherty (3-8, 4.48 ERA) vs. Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.19 ERA)

Manager AJ Hinch will send Jack Flaherty to the mound to open the series, hoping to continue the success he had leading into the All-Star break. In three starts before the break against the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies, he allowed just two earned runs in 16.2 innings and seven hits with 20 strikeouts. In his last seven starts, Flaherty has a 2.55 ERA in 35.1 innings.

As for the Cubs, they will send veteran Jameson Taillon to the mound for his first appearance since leaving a start against the San Francisco Giants on June 7 after just one inning pitched and landing on the injured list. His pitch count will likely be limited in his first start in nearly six weeks, so it'll be important that Detroit gets to him early and into the bullpen early in the first game of the series.

Tigers Injuries

Gleyber Torres | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: 2B Gleyber Torres (left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Will Vest (right elbow stress fracture)

60-Day Injured List:RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), OF Wenceel Perez (left orbital fracture)