Hao-Yu Lee Continues to Show Just How Underrated His Power Is

The Detroit Tigers found little to celebrate during Monday’s 11-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins, but Hao-Yu Lee gave them another reason to reconsider the limits of his offensive ceiling.

Lee drove a 94.5mph fastball from Taj Bradley into the bullpen beyond center field at Target Field. The solo home run left his bat at 109.6 mph and traveled a Statcast-projected 439 feet, according to MLB’s breakdown of the swing, accounting for the Tigers’ only run in their 10th loss over 12 games.

The distance did more than produce an impressive highlight. It gave Lee two of Detroit’s three longest home runs of 2026, and both arrived in a span of only nine days.

Lee Surrounded Detroit’s Other Longest Drive

Detroit Tigers third baseman Hao-Yu Lee (50) celebrates hitting a solo home run. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee established the club’s top distance on Aug. 22 when he hit a Michael Wacha pitch 446 feet at 110 mph in a loss to the Kansas City Royals. MLB’s Statcast video confirmed both measurements and showed the ball clearing the left-field wall at Kauffman Stadium.

Dillon Dingler occupied the second position with a 443-foot home run against the Texas Rangers on May 2. His three-run shot off Kumar Rocker remained between Lee’s two blasts after the rookie added Monday’s 439-footer.

That placed Lee first and third among Tigers hitters in projected distance. The two home runs traveled a combined 885 feet, and his official MLB statistics listed Monday’s swing as his eighth homer of the year.

Lee also singled Monday, finishing 2-for-3 after entering the game in a 2-for-20 stretch. One powerful swing did not erase the defensive error he committed in the fifth inning or prevent Detroit from suffering a 10-run defeat. It still demonstrated that his power translated even when the broader offense struggled.

Hao-Yu Lee demolishes a solo bomb to get the Tigers on the board!



109.6 MPH, 439 FT 💣 pic.twitter.com/kryTcmEuYF — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 1, 2026

The Contact Data Supported More Power

Detroit Tigers second baseman Hao-Yu Lee (50) bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, August 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lee entered Tuesday with a .270/.316/.426 slash line, eight home runs and 34 RBI in 244 at-bats. Those numbers already made the 23-year-old a productive rookie, but the quality of his contact suggested that the two long drives were not random accidents.

Baseball Savant measured Lee’s hard-hit rate at 41.2% and his barrel rate at 9.1%. Both marks exceeded the corresponding Major League averages of 37.1% and 7.6%, while his maximum exit velocity reached 112.2 mph.

The profile did not make him a finished power hitter. Lee had struck out in 22.7% of his plate appearances and walked in only 6.4%, leaving room to improve his swing decisions. His 446- and 439-foot homers also accounted for only two of his eight drives, so distance alone could not establish a new offensive identity.

The trend mattered because the Tigers prepared to give Lee more opportunities at second base after promoting John Peck. More regular work would allow Detroit to determine whether his eight home runs represented the beginning of a sustainable power jump or the high end of a modest total.

Lee had already delivered a productive rookie campaign while playing second and third base. Adding two of Detroit’s three longest home runs made that contribution more intriguing. The Tigers had a rookie who showed he could produce some of the organization’s loudest contact.