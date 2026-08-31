Get to Know John Peck, the Newest Detroit Tigers Rookie

The Detroit Tigers dropped another series, dampening their chances of making the playoffs as they fall to 63-73. As it's become something of a trend for this young Tigers team, the front office is reportedly getting ready to call up one of their best hitters in the minor leagues.

Former seventh-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, infielder John Peck is reportedly headed to the show, according to Emily Waldon of Baseball America on X (formerly Twitter). Peck would be joining a now-crammed middle infield depth at the major league level, but his numbers are proof enough that he deserves the call.

Peck's 2026 Minor League Breakdown

Detroit Tigers infielder John Peck walks towards the practice field. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While many are awaiting the arrival of Max Anderson, a prospect highly touted in the system who's knocking on the door of opportunity himself, Peck is an exceptional addition to the Tigers' bench/lineup, should he bring his minor league production to the majors.

Peck is ranked as Detroit's 21st-best prospect, competing with other rookies to stay at the MLB level down the final stretch of the season. According to MLB.com, Peck had an MLB ETA of 2027, so, encouragingly, Peck is ahead of the scheduled timeline.

Spending a majority of 2026's campaign with the Erie SeaWolves, Peck heads to the majors with a .288 batting average, 11 home runs, and 47 RBIs. To add to the strong numbers at the plate, Peck shows off his wheels when he's on base, stealing 22 bags, 19 of them coming at Double-A.

It only took Peck six games with the Toledo Mud Hens, where he hit .476 with one home run, three RBIs, and got three stolen bases before the Tigers wanted him to test his luck in the majors. Waldon had encouraging words about Peck and his playing style.

"He’s a silent assassin. Plays louder than he talks. Has played clutch offensive roles at all levels. Defense is confident and sure-footed. 10-15 HR power at the plate," Waldon wrote on X.

Defensively, Peck is reliable, but he does have his occasional error, posting 14 errors at the minor league level when playing shortstop. With Peck on the roster, Hao-Yu Lee could have bigger competition when it comes to his playing time, that is, if Peck impresses enough.

The Tigers have some divisional games ahead of them, beginning a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Monday night. Peck should get an opportunity to show what he's made of once the franchise makes the move official.