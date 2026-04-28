How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Braves: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers are back over .500 with a 15-14 record following an 8-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Spencer Torkelson's red-hot home run streak continued as he left the yard for the fifth consecutive game. Hao-Yu Lee also hit his first career homer in the victory.

Despite that, the Tigers lost the series to the Reds and will now take on the Atlanta Braves. The Braves (20-9) hold the league's best record and are coming off a series win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here is a rundown of Tuesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Tigers vs Braves

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize throws a pitch. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: TBS or Detroit SportsNet

Stream: HBO Max

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Tigers: Casey Mize (2-1, 2.51 ERA) vs. Braves: Martín Pérez (1-1, 2.70 ERA)

Outside of one start, Mize has been incredibly consistent this season. In his previous outing, he threw six innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, three walks, and seven strikeouts against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He's done an excellent job at filling up the strike zone, recording seven or more strikeouts in three of his starts. Mize's splitter has been effective, but his slider has really come around this year. According to Baseball Savant, Mize has used the slider as a put-away pitch 37% of the time. If he continues at this pace, the 28-year-old is headed for a special season.

Pérez is in his first season with Atlanta and has produced solid numbers in 2026. The 35-year-old pitched out of the bullpen in his last outing and allowed two runs in three innings. However, his last start on April 17th went well. He threw six scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

The Braves hold the league's best team ERA at 3.13. Atlanta's pitchers have also allowed the second-lowest opposing batting average (.211), so runs could be tough to come by for the Tigers.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers second baseman Zach McKinstry singles. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: INF Zach McKinstry (left hip abdominal inflammation)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Connor Seabold (left ankle inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)