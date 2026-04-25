Detroit Tigers Are Seeing the Best of Spencer Torkelson Again

The Detroit Tigers organization might not have said it publicly, but the way that Spencer Torkelson started his 2026 campaign was very worrying. While he had been drawing walks, the first base slugger wasn't meeting the expectations that the league has for first basemen.

However, the former first overall pick in the 2020 draft finally put things together as of late, hitting his first home run of the season at Comerica Park against the Milwaukee Brewers in their last homestand.

If that one home run wasn't good enough, Torkelson sent Tigers fans home happy in the series finale after hitting his first career walk-off home run and his 82nd career home run altogether. Even in game one against the Cincinnati Reds, the Tigers' first baseman has finally started to come up clutch.

Torkelson Coming Back to Life at the Right Time

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) hits a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

When down after blowing a 5-0 lead, the Tigers needed Torkelson to do exactly what he did. Smashing a very convincing home run, his third in as many games, Detroit fans who had been frustrated with the first baseman have no reason to be frustrated anymore.

As the season continues, if this really means things are different for Torkelson moving forward, the middle of the Tigers lineup is still one of the better in the American League. The mix of Torkelson, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, and now Dillon Dingler and Kevin McGonigle, the sky feels like the limit.

Sure, the pitching faltered in Cincinnati, primarily the bullpen, but that was one of the brighter spots on the roster going into the campaign and will likely turn around. For Torkelson, a weird, every-other-year impact has plagued his early career, but this breakout feels like the return of 2025 Tork.

Not only has he been hitting again at the plate, but he's also been playing strong defense at first base. While he might not get a ton of recognition at that position defensively, more times than not, he's been a savior in balls thrown in the dirt, scooping them up to finish plays.

Fans might have realized that Torkelson will never be the player that they had hoped he would be when getting drafted first overall, but he's still a very serviceable and reliable player to have on the field every day.

If he continues to see that batting average climb and flirt with setting a new career high, people will forget about how poorly he played to start the season.