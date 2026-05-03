Kevin McGonigle's Success Overshadowing Key Tigers Infielder's Breakout Season

To say it has been incredible to watch Detroit Tigers rookie shortstop Kevin McGonigle play this season would be the understatement of the season, especially since he skipped Triple-A altogether.

As he continues to shine, he continues to steal headlines, which is warranted, to say the least. But others on the Tigers roster are quietly shining as another infielder is on track for the best season in his young career — third baseman Colt Keith.

Keith is also early on in his career, just not a rookie, as this is his third season in the majors at 24 years old. This is going to be a breakout year for Keith if he keeps going at the pace that he is.

COLT KEITH WALKS IT OFF FOR THE TIGERS pic.twitter.com/zVM60qkCIG — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 16, 2026

There were two players on the roster hitting above .300 — McGonigle (.310) and Keith (.326) — going into Sunday's game with Texas. If anything, Keith is getting better as he was hitting .364 in his last seven games.

If there is one thing that the Tigers can count on, it is that their third baseman is going to get on base. Of the 30 games that the third baseman has played, there have been only seven times that he hasn't made it onto a bag.

While Keith isn't a slugging machine, he is going to score runs because he can get on base. That is a monumental part of his game that contributes to the Tigers' success. The men behind him in the order are full of power, so manager AJ Hinch just needs him to make contact.

Keith's Progression Through the Tigers' Organization

Tigers third baseman Colt Keith (33) hits an RBI single to win the game in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Keith is a homegrown player for the Tigers, as they drafted him straight out of high school back in 2020 and then stayed in their pipeline until his debut back in 2024. Since he joined the roster he has been taking on the heavy lifting.

Between '24 and '25, Keith's batting average sat right around .258, which is reputable. But now he is propelling himself to a year that will make the long-term deal he signed before his debut seem like a bargain.

Detroit's offense is finally starting to get going after a sluggish start. Now that they are figuring out how to fire on all cylinders, this ballclub could really take off in the AL Central. Keith has helped his team all season, and at this point, it can no longer be considered a fluke.

The Tigers rely on their farm system to provide key players on the roster, and while McGonigle is a prime example of why the pipeline is important, Keith is doing the same in a perfectly crafted season.