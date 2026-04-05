Tigers Core Finally Catching Momentum Offensively Entering Tough Stretch

The Detroit Tigers started their season undefeated, a solid 2-0. But things quickly went downhill as they lost four straight before the team travelled back to Comerica Park for their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Tigers' offense had no rhythm on the road, so, unfortunately, Tarik Skubal's second start of the season was wasted as the ballclub was shutout in the finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, something that cannot happen if this team wants to take back the division.

Apparently, that shutout was the kickstart that the bats needed, as the core is looking strong after securing their second series victory this season after taking a pair of wins against the Cardinals, as they outscored St. Louis 15-6 in the first two games.

Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson are both still trying to find themselves this year as the only two with double-digit strikeouts thus far.

But, Riley Greene, Dillon Dingler, Gleyber Torres, Colt Keith, Zach McKinstry, and rookie sensation Kevin McGonigle continue to see their bats make contact and are giving the organization (and its fans) plenty to be excited about.

Stats Building For Most of the Order

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) his a home run during the Detroit Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park in Detroit, Friday, April 3, 2026. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greene is coming off of a breakout 2025 season, which led to his first Silver Slugger, and March wasn't kind to him as he hit .190 in their first five games. Since then? He's hitting .300 with an on-base percentage of .417.

Dingler was thrown on baseball's radar after his first Gold Glove in 2025 in his first season as the Tigers' primary catcher, no less. Now, he is starting to emerge as a top bat. He has a pair of homers on the year (leads the team) to complement seven runners brought home.

Two Surprise Faces Thriving

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle runs to third after hitting a triple in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are only two players who have double-digit hits on the season: Keith and McGonigle. Nobody would have guessed that before the year started.

Keith has been more than just extraoridinary as the lone player on the team with an OPS over 1.000 while McGonigle and Dingler are right behind him with an OPS over .910.

Detroit will have one day off between now and April 26, so it is more than just beneficial that the heart of the order finds some confidence in their swing. They will be back on the road again to take on the Minnesota Twins before returning home to take on the red-hot Miami Marlins.

The Tigers' ace will probably take the mound on April 12 to close out the series against the Marlins, and the offense needs to make sure they don't squander another start.