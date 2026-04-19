Kerry Carpenter Posts Massive Turnaround Leading Tigers to Recent Success

It might not seem relevant at this point in time to still be talking about what the Detroit Tigers did throughout this last offseason. But it directly coincides with the team's 2026 game plan, which was not going well at the beginning of the year.

The front office did nothing regarding the batting order, meaning that AJ Hinch is confident in the same players from 2025 to carry this ballclub deep into October. Well, that blueprint was looking unpolished to start the year.

Strikeouts were a major issue all-around. Dillon Dingler was the only one with a homer weeks in, and the Tigers were shut out twice, less than a week into the season. It wasn't until Detroit split the series with the Red Sox on April 17 that the team was finally over .500 since they were 2-0.

Kerry Carpenter plants a homer into the bullpen to double the @Tigers lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/Csx0fr1rJJ — MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2026

Well, the story is quite different now, which is led by Kerry Carpenter, who went from worst to first on this roster in an impressive flip for himself and his team as the Tigers have now won seven of their last eight games.

Carpenter struck out in nearly 60% of his at-bats in the Tigers' first five games, with more than five times the amount of strikeouts than hits. Brutal. But he didn't stay stuck in such a brutal rut, as he has been the best hitter on the team in the last two weeks.

Carpenter's Year Broken Down

Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) hits a home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

At a glance, Carpenter's .211 batting average and a team-high 24 strikeouts are less than ideal for the year, but it has been an entirely different story as of late.

Detroit has played in 14 games the last 15 days, and despite only playing in 11 of them, Carpenter is leading the stat order across the board with four homers and 11 RBI, which is nearly all of his production on the year.

Carpenter's batting average has significantly grown as he has been hitting .267 while slugging a monstrous .700. The new levels that Carpenter is performing at right now are nearly unfathomable.

The Tigers have their work cut out for them right now as they just finally crossed back over the .500 threshold on the road in Boston before heading back to Comerica Park to take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

This is a good time for the team to start finding its stride, and if the All-Stars still need to work some kinks out, then that can be Carpenter in the meantime.