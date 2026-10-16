Latest Dodgers Prediction Gives Tigers Hope for a Tarik Skubal Reunion

The Detroit Tigers have another reason to consider bringing Tarik Skubal home as questions grow about his future with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In ESPN’s offseason outlook, Alden Gonzalez predicts no massive Skubal extension with the Dodgers before Dec. 1.

His forecast centers on uncertainty over MLB’s next economic system as the collective bargaining agreement approaches expiration and a potential lockout looms. It is a prediction about timing, not a confirmed decision that Los Angeles will never offer Skubal a contract.

For the Tigers, that creates a possibility worth exploring. A cautious bidder could leave room for Detroit to act, particularly if Skubal wants his future settled before a work stoppage.

The available evidence supports a plausible reunion. Making it happen still requires an offer competitive enough to overcome the rest of the market.

Why a Skubal Reunion Remains Realistic

Former Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Skubal has already supplied the strongest personal reason to take the possibility seriously.

"I would love to return," he said during an August appearance on Pardon My Take, as Tigers On SI covered when examining his free-agency hopes.

Those comments came after Detroit traded him to Los Angeles. The separation clearly did not eliminate his interest in the organization where he developed into a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner.

A return would also give the Tigers an appealing outcome: bringing back their former ace while retaining the players acquired in the trade. That would strengthen the rotation without requiring another prospect package.

The market assessment comes with a qualification, however. In his Oct. 2 survey of industry insiders, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel included Detroit among possible contenders alongside the Dodgers and New York Mets. He also noted that insiders more often viewed the Tigers as being on the periphery.

That distinction matters when assessing their actual chances. There is a credible connection between the player and the team, but the public reporting provides little basis for treating Detroit as the favorite.

Skubal’s willingness to return gives the front office a reason to engage. It does not establish that he will accept less money to do so.

Detroit’s Biggest Hurdle Is the Financial Commitment

From left, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, president of baseball operations Scott Harris, and team owner Chris Ilitch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McDaniel’s 27 contract projections averaged eight years and $355 million. That is an industry forecast rather than a reported asking price, but it illustrates the scale of the potential commitment.

The Tigers have demonstrated a willingness to invest in starting pitching. Their three-year, $115 million agreement with Framber Valdez represents a substantial expenditure. A deal approaching Skubal’s projected guarantee would require a much longer commitment and more than three times that total.

There is also a broader roster to build. President of baseball operations Scott Harris has described free agency as a way to supplement Detroit’s developing core. A Skubal pursuit would test how aggressively ownership is willing to fund that approach while leaving resources for additional improvements.

The labor uncertainty affecting Los Angeles also applies to Detroit. The Tigers cannot assume that waiting for new economic rules will produce a cheaper ace, or that other bidders will remain cautious.

Their clearest path is a competitive offer early enough to matter. If Detroit authorizes a guarantee near the market’s upper end, Skubal’s affection for the city gives the club something meaningful to build on.

If the plan depends on a substantial hometown discount, the Dodgers’ hesitation offers limited help.

A reunion deserves serious consideration. Detroit’s chances ultimately depend on whether its financial commitment matches its former ace’s interest in coming back.