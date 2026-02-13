Tigers Spring Training Preview Spotlights Intriguing New Additions

Going from a winter full of rumors regarding the future of ace Tarik Skubal to some massive rotation upgrades that have brought newfound optimism to Motown, it has been an eventful offseason for the Detroit Tigers.

With an impressive group of pitchers already reporting for spring training, the Tigers can now turn the page (at least for the time being) and focus on a 2026 season that brings both dreams of a World Series title and a high level of urgency.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The 2026 version of the club will look considerably different from the 2025 Detroit squad that blew a 15.5-game lead in the AL Central, then was ousted by the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series.

Here are some of the new faces (including one familiar one) for Tigers fans to get acquainted with this spring:

Framber Valdez

New Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez, right, talks to assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit shocked the baseball world last week by signing former Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez, the best pitcher available on the free agent market, to a three-year, $115 million contract. The two-time All-Star Valdez now joins fellow left-hander Skubal to form one of the most formidable pitching one-two punches in the league.

A workhorse who has made at least 28 starts and pitched at least 176 innings in each of the past four seasons, Valdez must show he can sustain a similar workload further into his thirties (he's 32 now) and can use the spring to adjust to his new surroundings and Tigers teammates.

Justin Verlander

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even after adding Valdez, Detroit wasn't done bolstering their rotation. Earlier this week, the club reunited with former ace Justin Verlander, bringing the 42-year-old back into the fold to join an ex-Astros contingent that includes Valdez and manager A.J. Hinch.

This is no mere nostalgia trip. Despite being MLB's oldest active player, Verlander is coming off a season in which he still managed 29 starts and more than 150 innings pitched while sporting a 3.85 ERA for the San Francisco Giants. If he can provide pitching depth, veteran leadership and maybe some playoff know-how for the loaded Tigers' rotation, his $13 million one-year deal could be a big bargain.

Kenley Jansen

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With plenty of starting options at their disposal, Detroit also addressed their pitching options to close games during the offseason, landing veteran closer Kenley Jansen. Jansen, who at 38 years of age is a relative pup compared to Verlander, agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal back in December.

Jansen joins Kyle Finnegan and Will Vest as Tigers relievers coming off seasons of 20 saves or more. The trio offers a versatile array of late-inning options, leaving Hinch with some bullpen decisions to make over the course of spring training.

Drew Anderson

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Speaking of new faces in Detroit's bullpen, Drew Anderson might serve as one of the most intriguing players to watch in Lakeland this spring. A baseball journeyman and former Tigers farmhand, the 31-year-old has spent the past two seasons overseas, most recently reinventing himself as a dominant starter and strikeout machine in the KBO.

Anderson remained in touch with Detroit during his KBO stint and caught the club's attention by adding to his pitching arsenal to generate more swing-and-miss. Now, he has a guaranteed contract and a chance to prove himself once again at the major league level.

Austin Slater

Austin Slater, then with the New York Yankees | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Adding to the Tigers' late-offseason signing spree, former New York Yankees outfielder Austin Slater was added earlier this week on a minor league contract as added outfield depth and a potential platoon option.

The 33-year-old Slater is unlikely to crack a crowded Detroit outfield that includes Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling, Wenceel Pérez and Jahmai Jones. However, his knack for pinch-hitting, specifically against lefties, could make him a valuable role player as the season wears on.

The Tigers were clear winners in the offseason, holding onto their ace and adding some serious pitching depth around him. Now, as they look to put behind them a 2025 season that began with so much promise and ended with such disappointment, they have the fresh faces around them to pursue a World Series title in what may be Skubal's final season with the franchise.

More Detroit Tigers News