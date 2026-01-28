Bold Trade Idea Involving Tigers Kevin McGonigle is One Way to AL Central Title

The Detroit Tigers haven't been making much noise this offseason. Instead of making waves in free agency, they've made ripples—just enough to provide some additional strength to their roster. Is there potential for more movement to take place?

The Tigers have some of the most notable names in Major League Baseball, namely ace Tarik Skubal. As expected, trade rumors continue to swirl around the 29-year-old southpaw, but nothing yet of much substance.

With Skubal news on the back burner for now, Detroit has another possible trade candidate, but this time, top prospect Kevin McGonigle. The likelihood of him being shipped out is slim, and as much as the Tigers would like to hold onto him, trading him could be a risk worth taking.

Trade Haul Proposal Sends McGonigle to Boston Red Sox

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently proposed a head-scratching trade idea that would ship McGonigle off to the Red Sox in exchange for three players. At first glance, it doesn't seem to be a realistic option, but with more thought, it might not be out of reach.

Miller suggests that in exchange for McGonigle, Boston could send Jarren Duran, Connelly Early and Mikey Romero to Detroit. Of course, the big name in that haul is 29-year-old Duran.

"... if the Tigers added Duran and Early while hanging on to Tarik Skubal, they would almost have to be regarded as the clear favorite to win the AL Central and a decent threat to take the World Series," Miller explained.

During his 2025 campaign in the minors, Miller slashed .305/.408/.583 with a .991 OPS, recording 19 homers and 80 RBIs through 88 games. This was his strongest season yet, and it doesn't look like he's going to lose momentum anytime soon.

But if Detroit wants a clear shot at the ALCS, waving off McGonigle might not be a poor move. They'd lose a rising shortstop, but they'd gain a more experienced lefty bat in Duran, a right-handed prospect in Early and they'd fill in the shortstop hole with another top prospect, Romero. The return wouldn't be a bad deal.

Duran would headline the return haul after slashing .256/.332/.442 with a .774 OPS, logging 16 home runs and 84 RBIs through 157 games. He has five years of MLB experience under his belt, all of which was spent with the Red Sox. The Houston Astros have been a hot topic revolving around a Duran trade, but maybe it's time to reconsider that idea and send him to Comerica Park.

