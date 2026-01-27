Tigers Unlikely to Trade Tarik Skubal Midseason if This One Condition is Met

The Detroit Tigers have had trade rumors swirling all offseason when it comes to their superstar ace Tarik Skubal, but things have started to slow down a little bit as the season gets closer.

A dramatic arbitration hearing between Skubal and the organization could potentially change things in the likely event the repeat American League Cy Young wins and makes $32 million this year, but a trade seems drastically less likely than it did just a month or so ago.

Every report surrounding the talks has indicated Detroit is asking for a massive haul in exchange for just one guaranteed season of the ace, which has essentially removed both the New York Yankees and New York Mets from the equation. Of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers still loom, but it seems the Tigers are more than likely have him on the mound for Opening Day.

If that does prove to be the case, it could mean they keep him for the entirety of the season. In an article this week, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report laid out why Skubal on the Detroit roster to start the year means he will end the year the same way.

Skubal Will Stay with Tigers Through Deadline, Bleacher Report Predicts

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"It would be risky to trade what it would take to get him this winter, but at least you would get a full season with him and have the ability to extend a qualifying offer to him after the season," Kelly wrote. "Considering all those factors, if Skubal takes the ball for the Tigers on Opening Day, he's going to finish the season in Detroit. Next offseason, the Tigers will be able to give him a QO and recoup draft-pick compensation if the Scott Boras client indeed signs elsewhere in free agency."

The same reason why Skubal has not been dealt this offseason could apply at the deadline as pitching needy teams who are willing to spend can simply wait until next offseason to have their shot at the southpaw.

If Detroit is not satisfied with the return offers now, chances are the deadline packages being offered -- even if a team like the Dodgers is desperate -- are not going to move them either.

Are Tigers Making Right Decision to Keep Skubal for All of 2026?

Scott Harris and Chris Ilitch | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Detroit finds a way to make a deeper playoff run or even somehow win a championship, nobody is going to be complaining about the decision to keep Skubal, but it is a calculated risk for the organization.

An early playoff exit -- or in the same spot they have been eliminated the last two years -- followed by Skubal leaving the Tigers in free agency would have fans second-guessing the choice not to trade him.

While trading him would be extremely painful and difficult, an argument can be made that losing him for no more than draft compensation would be even worse. Regardless of how fans feel about the decision though, it does seem Detroit has pretty much made up their mind that this is the course they are going to take.

