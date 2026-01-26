Reunion with Former Prep Teammate Could Be in Tigers Ace Jack Flaherty's Future

The Detroit Tigers continue to find themselves caught up in ongoing trade rumors and speculation. Heading into the offseason, the Tigers knew they wanted to provide more depth to their pitching staff. Although Tarik Skubal is as reliable as they come, adding depth would offer more stability.

Skubal has largely been at the forefront of Detroit trade rumors this year, but nothing has been made official. In fact, both the franchise and the southpaw seem to be quite comfortable with where things are at.

Now, rumors are starting to rise again for the Tigers. This time, they don't involve Skubal, but rather, a Boston Red Sox veteran starter. Another free agent signing could be right around the corner for the franchise.

Will the Tigers Pursue This Red Sox Free Agent?

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, Detroit is showing interest in Boston's right-hander Lucas Giolito. The 31-year-old is a free agent who just wrapped up his first season with the Red Sox. Previously, he spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals, with whom he made his MLB debut in 2016.

If the Tigers pursue Giolito, he would be playing alongside right-hander Jack Flaherty once again. Back in high school, the duo played together for Harvard-Westlake in California. Additionally, one of Detroit's top prospects, Bryce Rainer, played for Harvard-Westlake. Simply put, this move could add some true chemistry on the field for the players.

Bringing Giolito on board would be a major win for the franchise. During his 2025 campaign, he recorded a 3.41 ERA and 121 strikeouts across 145 innings pitched through 26 starts. This was undoubtedly one of his best seasons since entering the Major Leagues.

Giolito would bring a wealth of veteran experience to the mound and would provide leadership energy that any ballclub would warmly welcome.

Detroit has been open about its desire to add to its starting rotation, and Giolito would fit the bill rather seamlessly. Now, this does not mean that anything has been made official, and there's still a chance that both the Tigers and Giolito could part ways.

But for now, it's a topic that's up for discussion as Detroit flirts with the idea. There wouldn't be much risk associated with signing this free agent. His experience and proven ability on the mound are telling — he would serve as a valuable addition to the ballclub's starting rotation.

