Detroit Tigers Could Buy Low on Pair of Potential Rotation Reinforcements

The starting pitching market has trickled in much slower in comparison to the top relievers. Bullpen arms flew off the board, and the Detroit Tigers were able to join the party. After re-signing Kyle Finnegan to a two-year deal, they brought in Kenley Jansen to shore up the backend of the bullpen.

It's clear front offices are prioritizing the bullpen this offseason, but there is still plenty of value left with starting pitching. The Tigers are in a flexible position where they can make a big splash, but they can allocate that towards a bat to improve their lineup.

After Tarik Skubal, the rotation consists of Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, Reese Olson and Troy Melton. Detroit could use another arm to solidify this rotation, and these two buy-low candidates could be the answer.

Zac Gallen

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Two years ago, if someone was told Zac Gallen was a buy-low candidate in 2025, most people would not believe it. Gallen finished third in the Cy Young voting in 2023, and struck out 220 hitters to the tune of a 3.47 ERA. Since then, he's slowly regressed after allowing a career-high 31 homers a season ago.

However, he posted strong months in August and September, with back-to-back six-inning shutouts. At the age of 30, Gallen still has a strong fastball and has shown signs of his old self. The question becomes, would the Tigers take a chance on the former All-Star?

He has the potential to be a steal for any team. He has a solid pedigree and if he could make some tweaks with his knuckle-curve, Gallen would be an excellent pairing with Skubal at the top of the rotation.

Justin Verlander

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Tigers fans are obviously familiar with Justin Verlander. The biggest question surrounding the veteran is how much juice is left in that arm. He'll be turning 43 at the start of next season, so counting on Verlander to give a full season of starts is a tall order.

What he brings over anything else is experience. Verlander is one of the best pitchers of this generation, and his mentorship could be an excellent addition for a young Detroit team. Verlander got off to a rocky start with the San Francisco Giants as he was unable to give his team longevity.

However, he turned a corner in August and September. In the final month of the season, he posted a 2.08 ERA, and went three consecutive starts with seven innings and allowing three hits or less. Verlander's strikeout numbers increased, with his slider and curveball being his putout pitch.

Zachary D. Rymer of bleacherreport.com listed the Tigers as a potential landing spot for Verlander. A deal would come at a low cost, and Detroit could get one last run from the future Hall of Fame candidate.

