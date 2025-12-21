Kyle Finnegan Contract Terms Revealed as Tigers Officially Announce Signing

There were no huge signings made in the Winter Meetings this year. The Tigers, like most teams, decided to keep their cards close to the chest. But the team did make one move. That was re-signing Kyle Finnegan.

The Finnegan news broke on Dec. 9, but not much was revealed about the contract. All that was known was that Finnegan was given two years and $19 million. After passing his physical, Detroit made made the signing official, and the complete terms of the dead have been reported.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Tigers are giving Finnegan $8.75 million in 2026, followed by $8 million in 2027. Additionally, there is a mutual option worth $10 million for the 2028 season. With that option comes a $2.25 million buyout.

Being that Finnegan is a high-end reliever, there are some incentives attached to his contract, as well. The right-hander will receive an extra $125,000 each if he finishes 40, 45, 50, and 55 games.

The Detroit Tigers officially announce signing of reliever Kyle Finnegan with details of his 2-year, $19 million contract:

2026: $8.75M

2027: $8M

2028: $10M mutual option or $2.25M buyout.

Performance bonuses:

$125,000 each for 40, 45, 50, and 55 games finished — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2025

Tigers' Late-Inning Relievers Provide Stability

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although it was a smaller move, bringing Finnegan back to Detroit was one of the best moves of the offseason. The 34-year-old was an All-Star in 2024 and was lights out after the Tigers traded for him last season.

With Detroit in 2025, Finnegan made 16 appearances, threw 18.0 innings, allowed just nine hits, struck out 23 batters and walked only four. Along with that, the righty collected four saves and finished with a 1.50 ERA. When the Tigers traded for him, Finnegan had a 4.38 ERA with the Washington Nationals and was on pace for a career-low in K/9.

Heading into 2026, Detroit will have a few decisions to make regarding the ninth inning. Will Vest led the team with 23 saves this past year. However, after signing Kenley Jansen, Detroit now has two more pitchers they can slot into the closer spot.

Between Jansen, Finnegan, and Vest, A.J. Hinch and the Tigers will have a tough decision to make late in the game. But this tough decision is a good problem to have. Jansen and Finnegan are experienced closers, while Vest is coming off a career-high in saves.

The pitching staff in Detroit is a strength. Tarik Skubal is still a Tiger, despite his trade rumors, and the rest of the rotation is strong. Having three strong pitchers in the backend of their bullpen should propel the Tigers back to the postseason in 2026.

Recommended Articles