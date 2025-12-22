New Tigers Star Kenley Jansen Reveals Biggest Reason for Long Career

The Detroit Tigers had one glaring hole coming into the MLB offseason, and so far, they have done a good job to try and fix it.

The bullpen was something that haunted the Tigers for much of their 2025 campaign, even after the trade deadline, when they added a few pieces to improve it.

Now, they will hope to fix it up even further, as they retain one of the most crucial pieces in Kyle Finnegan, but also sign a veteran closer who should raise the ceiling immensely.

The veteran they brought in this winter was closer Kenley Jansen, a 16-year veteran of the MLB who has proven time and time again to be one of the best relievers in baseball. Jansen is rapidly approaching third place all-time in saves, with 2026 providing him the opportunity to surpass Lee Smith, who is only two saves ahead.

While money is a big factor in many free agent signings across the league, as has been seen the last few winters with how big the contracts have become, Jansen recently said his desire to continue his long career is not due to the money.

What Did Kenley Jansen Have to Say About His Long MLB Career?

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In a report put together by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, he noted some quotes from the veteran closer, who stated that he will be playing "a few more years." While he only signed a one-year deal with the Tigers, it would be great to get him back on a new deal next winter if 2026 lives up to expectations for the team.

Kenley Jansen plans to pitch for "a few more years."



The 38-year-old — a four-time All-Star and 2020 World Series champion — ranks fourth all-time with 476 saves in his 16-year MLB career.



"It's not about the money. It's about the love that I have for the game." #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) December 19, 2025

Additionally, Jansen discussed what fuels his desire to continue playing, even at 38 years old, expressing that "It's not about the money. It's about the love that I have for the game."

This is the type of thing that the franchise wants to hear about their acquisition, as if he is willing to continue beyond this season, and still has a deep love for the game. It means he will be giving his all every time he goes out on the mound.

While Detroit still has some work to do this winter, both in the bullpen and otherwise, adding Jansen is an exceptional start to their bullpen improvements. With a career 2.75 ERA and 0.962 WHIP, it is clear that he should be able to help turn things around in that unit for the Tigers moving forward.

