Detroit Tigers Opening Day Lineup: Batting Order, Starting Pitcher and Injury Report

After a long offseason following a tough Game 5 loss to the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Round last October, the Detroit Tigers will open the 2026 season on Thursday afternoon on the road against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

The first game of 162 is always the beginning of a long season, and with the Tigers in 2026, there are a lot of questions that are going to be surrounding them as the summer goes along. Ace Tarik Skubal doesn't have a contract extension in place, and his future is in doubt.

Framber Valdez was signed in free agency from the Houston Astros to give manager A.J. Hinch one of the best 1-2 punches in the majors at the top of his rotation.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Lineup

RF Kerry Carpenter

2B Gleyber Torres

DH Cole Keith

LF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

3B Kevin McGonigle

C Dillon Dingler

CF Parker Meadows

SS Javier Báez

Pitching Matchup

Tarik Skubal | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA in 2025) vs. RHP Nick Pivetta (13-5, 2.87 ERA in 2025)

For the third year in a row, Skubal will get the ball on opening day for the Tigers. His first two opening day starts have ended with him winning the Cy Young Award in November. He is entering the final year of his contract with no extension. This could be his final opening day for the Tigers.

Today’s Game

Time: 4:10 p.m., EST

Where: Petco Park, San Diego

TV: Detroit Sports Network and MLB Network

Radio: WXYT 97.1FM

Tigers Injuries

Trey Sweeney | David Richard-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List

SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain): Sweeney was placed on the IL on March 25, retroactive to March 22.

15-Day Injured List

RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (left oblique strain): Gipson-Long was placed on the IL on March 25, retroactive to March 22.

LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy): Horn recently threw a bullpen session and is expected back in mid-April.

60-Day Injured LIst

RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain): Brieske is expected to return at the end of May after completing his rehab.

RHP Jackson Jobe (right UCL reconstruction): Jobe underwent Tommy John surgery last June and is expected back sometime in the second half of the season.

RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation): Melton is working on a throwing program and is expected back at the end of May.

RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery): Olson had successful surgery in February and is expected to be ready for spring training in 2027.