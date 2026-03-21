Tigers’ Framber Valdez Reveals What He’s Working on to Dominate 2026

The offseason was quiet for the Detroit Tigers before making a huge splash in signing former All-Star Framber Valdez to join the now-stacked rotation in Detroit. The former Houston Astro rejoins manager A.J. Hinch and gets to pitch on the same staff as Justin Verlander once again.

But before the regular season has gotten underway, Valdez and the Tigers have been working through things that will make him the most effective in his first season in Detroit.

Pitching behind Tarik Skubal is a blessing in itself, but Valdez has Cy Young potential to his name, especially with what he's been working on this spring.

Valdez Unveils Strong Part of his Game

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following a strong outing against the New York Yankees on Saturday in which he threw 77 pitches across 6.1 innings of work, allowing just one run, walking two and striking out four, Valdez spoke to the media to dive into an underrated part of a south paw's game: the pickoff (which he successfully did).

"That's been something I've been working on as much as I could," Valdez said. "Trying to pick off at first, trying to pick off at second, I know my pitching is there, I know my stuff is there. One of the things I say 70% this preseason is doing the pickoff attempt to the bases."

This is the first time that Valdez has donned a new uniform in his career, and the Tigers couldn't be happier to have him in the rotation. Pickoff metrics aren't commonly tracked, but if he has a strong move to nab a speedy runner off of first base, Detroit won't raise any eyebrows.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez (29) and catcher Jake Rogers (34) embrace during spring training. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

As Valdez stated, his stuff is there, and it's been proven this spring. After the start against New York, Valdez holds a spring ERA of 0.98. He typically generates ground balls, keeps his infielders involved, and gives the team a chance to win every time he's out there. That is no secret to his goal this season.

"I have a new team, a new manager, new teammates, new staff, and a lot of them are rooting for me. So, I have to do my best and give my best just to make things happen and give them the positive that they're looking for."

As revealed by Hinch, Valdez will take the mound for the Tigers' home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park and will take the ball in game two of the season against the San Diego Padres.