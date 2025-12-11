The Detroit Tigers have quite a bit of work to do this winter to maintain the level of production they have had over the last few seasons.

With a Tarik Skubal trade being a possibility and multiple players hitting free agency, it is time for the front office to put together an impressive roster that can compete in the American League once again. After back-to-back postseason exits in 2024 and 2025, there is still room to grow as a franchise.

One of the keys to doing so is moving on from players who likely will not have an impact in 2026, and freeing up roster spots to try and bring in new options.

One such example happened earlier in the year, when the Tigers designated Akil Baddoo for assignment. Baddoo had not played much at the MLB level in 2025 after an extremely promising year back in 2021, as had been the case since, with his production taking a substantial dip.

He would accept an outright assignment at the time, preparing to elect free agency once the season wrapped up. He did choose to do so back in October, and now, he will be signing in the National League with another squad in contention for a deep postseason run.

Where Did Former Tigers Outfielder Akil Baddoo Sign?

Following his choice to elect free agency at the end of the 2025 season, Baddoo likely had a few options given his production back in 2021, and just having Major League experience, no matter how inconsistent. Ultimately, he ended up signing a Major League deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, which is a pretty promising opportunity for him to get some time as a utility player.

Outfielder Akil Baddoo in agreement with Brewers on major-league contract, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2025

Back in his rookie year in 2021, he looked to be a potential rising star, slashing .259/.330/.436 with 60 runs, 55 RBI, 13 home runs, 18 stolen bases, seven triples, 122 strikeouts and 45 walks across 124 games.

Unfortunately, in the four years since, combined, he has played 223 MLB games, slashing .201/.288/.323 with 77 runs, 49 RBI, 15 home runs, 25 stolen bases, five triples, 185 strikeouts and 75 walks.

His efficiency at the plate pretty much dropped off a cliff beyond that rookie season, and it has led to him no longer being in the plans for the franchise that provided him his MLB debut. With five years almost to the day having passed since his Rule 5 draft selection by Detroit, he now moves on to another opportunity with a competitive Brewers team.

