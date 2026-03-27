How Framber Valdez Has Performed vs. Padres Ahead of Tigers Debut

The Detroit Tigers came away with a statement win over the San Diego Padres on opening day, winning by the final score of 8-2. Hitters came out of the gate swinging, and that's what helped put the Tigers over the edge against San Diego, as well as a dominant start by Tarik Skubal.

Following Skubal in the rotation is the Tigers' highest-paid free-agent signing this offseason, Framber Valdez, who makes his Tigers debut on Friday night. This is the first showing of how good the one-two punch in Detroit is, and it's Valdez's turn to showcase why he could be the future ace of the staff.

Going into the game, looking to give the Tigers a 2-0 start, Valdez carries a ton of previous success against the Padres. The former Houston Astro got a taste of what this San Diego offense is made of last season, but after the beating they took offensively yesterday, Valdez has to be prepared for the offense to come out firing.

Valdez's Career Numbers vs San Diego Padres

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) pitches against the San Diego Padres. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With the help of Sports Reference, Valdez enters his fifth game started against the Padres in his career. His first two outings against the franchise came back in 2021, where he held a 4.50 ERA across 10 innings of work.

Valdez faced the Padres again in 2024, three years removed since he last took on the lineup. In the one game, Valdez pitched extremely well, holding a 1.29 ERA across seven innings of work, collecting six strikeouts while walking two batters and allowing one run. Though dominant, Valdez lost the game.

Which brings us to the last time that Valdez took the mound against the Padres, which came last season at Daikin Park in Houston. He went six innings, allowing two earned runs, seven hits, three walks, and two strikeouts.

Overall, Valdez holds a career ERA of 3.13 against the Padres, which is ever so fitting giving area code in Detroit (313). His past starts should make fans feel confident with him on the mound, so long as the offense replicates what they did on opening day.

Ahead of the game, Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that Valdez has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since 2021, ranking ninth in fWAR, third in quality starts with 96 out of 143 outings, and the most wins as a starting pitcher.

Framber Valdez makes his Tigers debut tonight. He's been one of baseball's best pitchers since the start of 2021.



Among all pitchers over that span, he ranks 9th in fWAR, 3rd in quality starts (96 in 143 outings), and nobody has more wins. pic.twitter.com/4Q8vzs64au — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) March 27, 2026

Valdez is ready to make his Tigers debut on the road, as he will make his home debut with Detroit come the home opener at Comerica Park on April 3.