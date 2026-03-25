Detroit Tigers Finalize Opening Day Roster With Several New Faces

The Detroit Tigers are back, ladies and gentlemen! After a long offseason and a 2025 campaign that ended in heartbreak for the franchise, the Tigers spent the offseason turning themselves into World Series contenders, at least on paper.

Throughout the offseason and spring training, Detroit found its way through the ebbs and flows and officially made a final decision on its roster for opening day. A handful of players stood out in the spring; yet only a handful were selected to start the season in the major leagues.

Here are your Detroit Tigers heading into 2026, with a handful of new, and familiar faces.

Right-Handed Pitchers

Drew Anderson

Kyle Finnegan

Jack Flaherty

Kenley Jansen

Casey Mize

Connor Seabold

Justin Verlander

Will Vest

Left-Handed Pitchers

Enmanuel De Jesus



Tyler Holton

Brant Hurter

Tarik Skubal

Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Infielders

Javier Báez

Colt Keith

Kevin McGonigle

Zach McKinstry

Spencer Torkelson

Gleyber Torres

Outfielders

Kerry Carpenter

Riley Greene

Jahmai Jones

Parker Meadows

Matt Vierling

Detroit Tigers third baseman Colt Keith (33) singles during the first inning. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Tigers' outfield looks as it did last season, only this year, Detroit hopes that Vierling can stay healthy and return to his productivity from 2024. McGonigle is the newest face in the Tigers' infield, but whether he starts on opening day is yet to be known.

For the rest of the infield, this is a big year if you can play second base and your name isn't Gleyber Torres. Torres will likely elect free agency after this season with the Tigers, meaning that Keith, McGonigle, or McKinstry could be the second baseman of the future, so long as this year goes well.

While listed as an outfielder, Jahmai Jones will likely be the designated hitter against lefties on the mound, where he excelled last year. Jones was one of the best hitters in the league at hitting left-handed pitching, even producing for Detroit in the playoffs.

Torkelson might not have gone yard this spring, but once these games start to count, don't be surprised to see the former number one overall pick send some over the wall. Torkelson is looking for his first back-to-back 30-home run season.

Pitching Staff Breakdown

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws at spring training. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The pitching staff is one of the best in Major League Baseball. Skubal leading the charge, followed by new face Framber Valdez, provides the Tigers one of, if not the best, one-two punch in the league. And to add a cherry on top, Justin Verlander is officially home.

Verlander's spring looks concerning, but as he gets back into the swing of things with the Tigers, the results are bound to be there. And if not, the bullpen will surely keep Detroit in games, as Vest, Finnegan and Jansen are a dangerous three-headed monster.

It will be this pitching staff and the depth who are bound to help out at some point this season that will get the Tigers to the playoffs. On paper, this team should be the AL Central frontrunners, but crazier things have happened. It's time for this team to lock in and find that 2025 first-half success again.