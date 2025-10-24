How Do Tigers' Silver Slugger Finalists Match Up With Fellow Nominees?
The American League Silver Slugger finalists for the 2025 season have been announced, and the Detroit Tigers have a pair who are up for the award in outfielder Riley Greene and utility man Zach McKinstry.
Winning the Silver Slugger Award is one of the highest honors an offensive player can have in their careers since it looks at the statistics they produced during the year and the overall impact that coaches and managers believe they made throughout the campaign.
Both Greene and McKinstry had good seasons for the Tigers, so it shouldn't be surprise to see them up for this coveted award. However, both players are up against some steep competition, so taking home the hardware isn't a given.
Below is a look at how Greene and McKinstry stack up against their other finalists.
Riley Greene vs. Top Outfielder Nominees
The outfield nominees are a little different than other positions. There are only three finalists named at every other position with one winner. However, the outfield has six nominees and three of them will be crowned a Silver Slugger.
The New York Yankees have a pair in Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, but Judge definitely has the upper hand over his teammate. Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins, Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays are the rest of this year's finalists alongside Greene.
Greene
Judge
Bellinger
Rodríguez
Buxton
Springer
At-Bats
600
541
588
652
488
498
Runs
84
137
89
106
97
106
Total Hits
155
179
160
174
129
154
Doubles
33
30
25
31
21
27
Triples
1
2
5
4
7
1
Home Runs
36
53
29
32
35
32
RBI
111
114
98
95
83
84
Walks Drawn
46
124
57
44
41
69
Strikeouts
201
160
90
152
148
111
Batting Average
.258
.331
.272
.267
.264
.309
On-Base %
.313
.457
.334
.324
.327
.399
Slugging %
.493
.688
.480
.474
.551
.560
OPS
.806
1.145
.814
.798
.878
.959
Judge is an almost guaranteed winner in the outfield based on the incredible year he had However, the last two spots are up for grabs between any of the remaining guys. They all have different strengths and weaknesses.
Greene's biggest red flag is strikeouts, but amongst his fellow finalists (not named Judge) he has the most home runs, doubles and RBI. There is a good chance he earns his first Silver Slugger Award this season based on his overall numbers.
McKinstry vs. Maikel Garcia (Royals) vs. Ben Rice (Yankees)
McKinstry just finished up his third full season with the Tigers, and it was his best one yet. He posted his best OPS, slugging percentage, batting average and on-base percentage since joining the team.
He also hit the most doubles, triples and homers since making his major league debut back in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which shows that the youngster found his way at the plate this year even if he ran into some trouble at the worst possible time.
McKinstry
Garcia
Rice
At-Bats
452
595
467
Runs
68
81
74
Total Hits
117
170
119
Doubles
23
39
28
Triples
11
5
6
Home Runs
12
16
24
RBI
49
74
65
Walks Drawn
46
62
50
Strikeouts
111
84
100
Batting Average
.259
.286
.255
On-Base %
.333
.351
.337
Slugging %
.438
.449
.499
OPS
.771
.800
.836
McKinstry might not win his first Silver Slugger Award this year, but this is a step in the right direction. There was a lot of disappointment surrounding this season after they blew the AL Central division and were sent home in Game 5 of the ALDS, but seeing these two players perform in this manner at the plate this year is a great sign going forward.
The official winners will be named on Nov. 7 when the season is officially over.