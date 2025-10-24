Tigers Baseball Report

How Do Tigers' Silver Slugger Finalists Match Up With Fellow Nominees?

Some hardware could be taken home by one of these Detroit Tigers players this year.

Maddy Dickens

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The American League Silver Slugger finalists for the 2025 season have been announced, and the Detroit Tigers have a pair who are up for the award in outfielder Riley Greene and utility man Zach McKinstry.

Winning the Silver Slugger Award is one of the highest honors an offensive player can have in their careers since it looks at the statistics they produced during the year and the overall impact that coaches and managers believe they made throughout the campaign.

Both Greene and McKinstry had good seasons for the Tigers, so it shouldn't be surprise to see them up for this coveted award. However, both players are up against some steep competition, so taking home the hardware isn't a given.

Below is a look at how Greene and McKinstry stack up against their other finalists.

Riley Greene vs. Top Outfielder Nominees

Greene at the end of his swing in a white unifor
Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The outfield nominees are a little different than other positions. There are only three finalists named at every other position with one winner. However, the outfield has six nominees and three of them will be crowned a Silver Slugger.

The New York Yankees have a pair in Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, but Judge definitely has the upper hand over his teammate. Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins, Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays are the rest of this year's finalists alongside Greene.

Greene

Judge

Bellinger

Rodríguez

Buxton

Springer

At-Bats

600

541

588

652

488

498

Runs

84

137

89

106

97

106

Total Hits

155

179

160

174

129

154

Doubles

33

30

25

31

21

27

Triples

1

2

5

4

7

1

Home Runs

36

53

29

32

35

32

RBI

111

114

98

95

83

84

Walks Drawn

46

124

57

44

41

69

Strikeouts

201

160

90

152

148

111

Batting Average

.258

.331

.272

.267

.264

.309

On-Base %

.313

.457

.334

.324

.327

.399

Slugging %

.493

.688

.480

.474

.551

.560

OPS

.806

1.145

.814

.798

.878

.959

Judge is an almost guaranteed winner in the outfield based on the incredible year he had However, the last two spots are up for grabs between any of the remaining guys. They all have different strengths and weaknesses.

Greene's biggest red flag is strikeouts, but amongst his fellow finalists (not named Judge) he has the most home runs, doubles and RBI. There is a good chance he earns his first Silver Slugger Award this season based on his overall numbers.

McKinstry vs. Maikel Garcia (Royals) vs. Ben Rice (Yankees)

McKinstry leaving first base after hitting a single in a white uniform
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

McKinstry just finished up his third full season with the Tigers, and it was his best one yet. He posted his best OPS, slugging percentage, batting average and on-base percentage since joining the team.

He also hit the most doubles, triples and homers since making his major league debut back in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which shows that the youngster found his way at the plate this year even if he ran into some trouble at the worst possible time.

McKinstry

Garcia

Rice

At-Bats

452

595

467

Runs

68

81

74

Total Hits

117

170

119

Doubles

23

39

28

Triples

11

5

6

Home Runs

12

16

24

RBI

49

74

65

Walks Drawn

46

62

50

Strikeouts

111

84

100

Batting Average

.259

.286

.255

On-Base %

.333

.351

.337

Slugging %

.438

.449

.499

OPS

.771

.800

.836

McKinstry might not win his first Silver Slugger Award this year, but this is a step in the right direction. There was a lot of disappointment surrounding this season after they blew the AL Central division and were sent home in Game 5 of the ALDS, but seeing these two players perform in this manner at the plate this year is a great sign going forward.

The official winners will be named on Nov. 7 when the season is officially over.

