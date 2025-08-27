Tigers Baseball Report

Tigers Slugger Riley Greene Makes Franchise History With Latest Home Run

The Detroit Tigers slugger has continued to impress with his offensive abilities.

Aug 26, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park
Aug 26, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Detroit Tigers star slugger Riley Greene has been making headlines time and time again throughout the 2025 campaign, and with over a month left, he isn't done.

With his offensive aptitude, he has quickly become one of the most valuable assets the Tigers have had in a while. Just a few short days ago, the impressive outfielder became the first Tigers left-handed hitter to reach 30 home runs in a single season since 2012, when Prince Fielder reached that feat. Needless to say, Greene has been a consistent force on offense, leading him to have an incredible season thus far.

He continues to add to his colossal achievements, with his latest performance against the Athletics being one of his most remarkable yet. Not only did he boost Detroit's score on Tuesday night, but he also made Tigers history.

Riley Greene Hits Incredible Homer

A baseball player in a gray uniform that says "Greene" while wearing a black helmet, swinging a white bat in front of a crow
Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Detroit quickly fell behind early on during their latest matchup, but once the third inning rolled around, Greene stepped up to the plate and went to right to work. The 24-year-old slugger hit a stunning home run, sending it 471 feet.

Greene's homer marked two key milestones in his Major League career. His 471-foot blast was the longest home run by a Tiger since 2015 — the start of the Statcast Era. To add to that feat, this was also his first career grand slam.

He's still fresh into his MLB journey, but he is hitting like never before during this breakout campaign, and he has announced himself as a serious contender for future AL MVP awards if he can keep up this level of production heading into his prime.

Detroit is currently in the midst of a three-game set against the Athletics. They dropped the first one, 8-3, and despite Greene's performance on Tuesday, they lost their second in a row. Still, even with this setbacks, the Tigers continue to lead the way at No. 1 in the American League Central with an overall record of 78-56.

Greene has had a lot to do with the team's success this year. Ideally, he will be able to continue producing at this level when the calendar flips to October, as Detroit looks to make another deep playoff run coming off what they did last year.

Detroit was able to extend their massive lead in the standings, but it's important for them to keep that gap as wide as possible to finish the season so they can head into the playoffs with momentum.

