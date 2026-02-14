Riley Greene Joins Tigers Camp Despite Team USA Speculation

The Detroit Tigers have their star hitter reporting for duty this spring, as Riley Greene will don the Tigers uniform and practice with the team. While this might seem like the status quo for MLB players, a handful of them are almost on their way to compete in the World Baseball Classic.

Greene had an opportunity to play in the World Baseball Classic this season, but, as Detroit Free Press's Evan Petzold reported, he turned down the offer to represent Team Puerto Rico. According to Petzold's report, Greene turned down the offer, hoping he could play for Team USA.

Last season was a big breakout for Greene in Detroit, slugging 36 home runs and driving in over 100 RBIs. However, with the likes of Aaron Judge, Byron Buxton, and Pete Crowe Armstrong already holding down outfield positions, options for Greene declined.

Greene Rumors for Team USA Burns Out

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Riley Greene (31) gives the team trainer a hug in the dugout. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Until Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who was expected to be the fourth outfielder for Team USA, sustained an injury, there was speculation about whether Greene would be chosen as his replacement. However, as of Feb 13, Greene has not yet received the call.

As reported by Chris McCosty of DetroitNews.com, "Riley Greene reported today. Said he has not been tabbed to replace Corbin Carroll on Team USA."

Riley Greene reported today. Said he has not been tabbed to replace Corbin Carroll on Team USA. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) February 13, 2026

Although this news may be disheartening for the Tigers' All-Star, there is no doubt about his value as a player. Since debuting in Detroit, he has maintained a batting average of .264, won the Silver Slugger Award last season, and has consistently demonstrated that he is the first-round draft pick the Tigers always hoped he would become.

One concern area that stood out last season in his game, however, was the number of times he struck out. Leading the American League in strikeouts, with 201 in 600 at-bats, this could be a reason why Team USA hasn't reached out.

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) reacts after batting a foul ball. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going into this spring training, Greene needs to focus on bettering himself as a disciplined hitter at the plate. Sure, Team USA may not have called, but that doesn't mean that his focus should be altered as to why they didn't.

Finding ways to draw more walks, limit strikeouts, and put the ball in play are all things that will help Greene this season improve himself back into being a 5-WAR or above type of player. When he's on at the plate, the whole rest of the Tigers hitters are as well, which they'll need to get back to the playoffs.

