How to Watch Detroit Tigers on Opening Day TV Channel, Live Stream and Radio

The Detroit Tigers made some pretty incredible offseason moves and some that really shocked everyone. Adding Framber Valdez behind two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal brought this team to a new level and certainly underlined a win-now mentality.

The Tigers will get to show off their new roster and lineup starting on Thursday against the San Diego Padres. Detroit wants to repeat the 2026 early-season just like they started the 2025 campaign, only this year they don’t want to experience the late-season downturn.

With a strengthened roster and high expectations, the Tigers are entering the season ready to take another step forward and be a serious contender to be on the field during the World Series.

Game Details

Opponent : San Diego Padres

: San Diego Padres Date: Thursday, March 26

Thursday, March 26 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Location: Petco Park (San Diego, CA)

Pitching Matchup

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tigers : Tarik Skubal

: Tarik Skubal Padres: Nick Pivetta

Skubal was never in question when it came to the Opening Day starter. The consecutive two-time Cy Young Award winner is making his third Opening Day start for the Tigers. In spring training, he posted a 3.95 ERA in four games, with 17 strikeouts and one walk in 13.2 innings. Last season, he went 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA in 31 starts, with 241 strikeouts and 33 walks in 195.1 innings.

Pivetta is making his first Opening Day start for the Padres. He started four games during spring training, where he posted an 8.25 ERA with six walks in 12 innings. Last season, he started 31 games, going 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA. He pitched 190 strikeouts and 50 walks over 181.2 innings pitched.

How to Watch the Tigers on Opening Day

TV: Detroit SportsNet, MLBN

Live Streaming: MLB.TV, FUBOTV

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, SiriusXM MLB Radio

10-Day Injured List

Trey Sweeney - Right shoulder strain

15-Day Injured List

Sawyer Gipson-Long - Left oblique strain

Bailey Horn - Left elbow arthroscopy

60-Day Injured List

Beau Brieske - Left adductor strain

Jackson Jobe - Right UCL reconstruction

Troy Melton - Right elbow inflammation

What to Watch For

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Fans will be eager to watch the Tigers' standout Kevin McGonigle in his first MLB game, and with what he has done in spring training, the hype around him is warranted. While the team hasn’t made the lineup official, if McGonigle gets the start, he will have all eyes on him.

Beginning the 2025 season and all the way through the All-Star break, Detroit looked like the best team in baseball. Then, all of a sudden, they weren’t. The downfall was hard to watch. The team lost a 15.5-game lead and had to struggle to make the playoffs. The sting was real and, no doubt, long-lasting.

In the offseason, the Tigers made several pitching moves including the addition of Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander. They also added Kenley Jansen to the bullpen and after granting Kyle Finnegan free agency, signed him back to a two year deal.

While pitching was part of the downturn of 2025, offensive production was also a concern. Detroit will take the field on Opening Day looking to redeem the regression they experienced.