Framber Valdez's Ejection Could Lead to Further Concerns for Tigers

Following a series win over the weekend, the Detroit Tigers has been hit with a lot of bad news. Ace pitcher Tarik Skubal will miss significant time due to surgery to remove loose bodies in his pitching elbow. This comes just days after Casey Mize and Javier Báez hit the injured list as well.

On the field, the Tigers lost 5-4 to the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Tuesday's contest didn't come without drama. Framber Valdez toed the rubber for the eighth time this season, and it didn't go well.

In the fourth inning, with the Red Sox already leading 8-2, Valdez allowed back-to-back home runs to Wilson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu. On the next pitch, Valdez hit Trevor Story square in the back with a 94-mile-per-hour four-seam fastball. That pitch emptied the benches and Valdez was ejected.

Valdez's Antics Have Been a Problem in Years Past

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez walks off the field after being pulled from the game. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Valdez signed a three-year, $115 million deal with Detroit late in the offseason. Before Tuesday's outing, the 32-year-old had been solid outside of one start. Valdez hasn't been as reliant on strikeouts this year, but he's equally as effective.

Benches clear in Detroit after Framber Valdez hits Trevor Story



Valdez gave up back-to-back homers before this pitchpic.twitter.com/O3yAaD4I4J — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 5, 2026

The problem has never been the pitch arsenal. The issue with Valdez is that his character and previous antics likely cost him a lot of money this offseason. Last year with the Houston Astros, Valdez allowed a home run and with the next pitch, plunked his catcher, Cesar Salazar. Many people felt the act was intentional.

While it won't be confirmed if Valdez's hit-by-pitch was intentional, it certainly felt that way. Allowing back-to-back long balls and squaring up a batter in the back doesn't feel coincidental. It's not a good look for Valdez and doesn't reflect well on Detroit, even if it's out of their control.

With Skubal on the shelf for quite some time, Valdez has to assume the role of the lead starting pitcher in this rotation. Jack Flaherty has struggled this year, Keider Montero has been a nice surprise, and Mize and Justin Verlander are on the injured list. That leaves Valdez as the best arm on this staff.

It's one thing for Valdez not to have his best stuff. It happens to everyone. But to end the evening on a rather childish note is unacceptable. His ejection affects the rest of the game, and it could lead to a suspension. Valdez has to be better, and the Tigers should expect more from their prized free agent signing.