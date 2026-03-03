Tigers New Ace Framber Valdez Turned Heads in Strong Spring Training Debut

The Detroit Tigers entered spring training with some seriously high hopes on the pitching staff following a huge February of moves to address the rotation.

Of course, the most significant addition was the largest contract signed in the Scott Harris era; acquiring former Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez on a three-year deal worth $115 million to add a second left-handed ace.

Valdez's spring debut on Monday may have been the most anticipated so far, and the southpaw did not disappoint in his two innings against the Atlanta Braves. Allowing two hits with no walks, he did not give up a run and even struck out the side in the second inning.

Valdez Dominated in Tigers Debut

Framber Valdez strikes out the side in the 2nd inning of his Tigers Spring Training debut

Of course, it's a small sample size, but this is exactly how Detroit wants to see Valdez looking this time of year. Even more exciting was the praise that he drew from his new teammate Tarik Skubal during the game, who talked about the nastiness of his curveball in an interview.

"Watching Framber Valdez throw a curveball is about as good as a curveball can look in my eyes," Skubal said. "Just watching it, I'm trying to rub my hand on his left hand and see if I can get that pitch, because that thing is pretty special."

Should Valdez be able to be the All-Star version of himself this year, it has the potential to change everything for this pitching staff and just how scary it can be with two dominant lefty horses holding things down at the top.

Valdez's Performance Inspires Unbelievable Hope for Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Valdez lost his way a little bit down the stretch of the 2025 season both on the field and in the clubhouse, but a fresh start so far looks like it has worked wonders for him. This is a guy who has been among the most consistent starters in baseball over the last half decade, and consistency is what this staff has been missing behind Skubal.

Over the last four seasons, the 32-year-old has nearly a 15.0 bWAR with a 3.21 ERA, 1.159 WHIP and a record of 57-35, twice making the All-Star game. He has been the ace for a consistent winner, and now he joins a staff that already includes the best pitcher on the planet.

If Detroit can fix whatever mechanical issues caused his unraveling late in 2025 -- which the early returns indicate they can -- this staff has the potential to be able to carry the Tigers all the way to the World Series.

It's important not to get ahead of yourself especially at this time of year, but seeing the way Valdez looked in his first game action wearing a Detroit uniform makes it a little bit tough not to.