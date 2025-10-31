Important Tigers Reliever Says He's Open to a Reunion in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers are entering the offseason once again trying to figure out how they can get over the hump when it comes to getting past the ALDS round of the playoffs.
For two years in a row, the Tigers have come one win away from making it to the Championship Series, only for them to lose Game 5 in excruciating fashion. But what made this season's occurrence feel different is that Detroit was one of the best teams in baseball all year instead of a fun Cinderella story, which gave them expectations of going deeper in the postseason this time around.
Many have pointed to the lack of aggressiveness by the front office as to why the Tigers didn't get over that hump this year. Their muted offseason and lackluster trade deadline was pointed to as Exhibit A and B in that argument.
However, there was one move Detroit made before the deadline that was incredible, as Kyle Finnegan turned into one of the most important arms for this club down the stretch. But now that he's an impending free agent, it's not clear if he'll be back in 2026 or not.
Kyle Finnegan Open to Tigers Return
Thankfully, the veteran right-hander is open to re-signing with the Tigers in free agency. He had a great time in the Motor City and his hoping the organization feels the same way about seeking a reunion this winter.
"Finnegan is open to a reunion," reported Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press.
It's easy to see why that's the case. After falling apart in the second half of seasons during his time with the Washington Nationals, Finnegan was lights out for Detroit in the back half of this year when he posted a 1.50 ERA across 16 appearances before he allowed three earned runs in five playoff outings.
"I loved every second of my time here," he stated after the Tigers were eliminated. "Hopefully, the feeling is mutual. I'll head into free agency and see what that has in store for me, but I can't say enough good things about the Tigers."
Spotrac has Finnegan's market value at a two-year deal worth roughly $20 million. If that's the actual going rate for the righty this winter, then Detroit should do whatever it takes to make sure he's back on their roster.
Finnegan's versatility fit well with how manager A.J. Hinch operates, and the new pitch mix the Tigers installed for him did wonders. Letting someone like him walk in free agency during this window of contention would not be wise, so Detroit should lean on the relationship they built with him and make sure he's back in 2026.