Tigers Bolster Back End of Bullpen with Elite Relievers in Free Agency

The Detroit Tigers have set out and achieved multiple goals in the offseason. They brought back second baseman Gleyber Torres on a qualifying offer and re-signed Kyle Finnegan to a two-year deal. The Tigers may be in the market for another quality bat, but on Saturday they shored up the backend of the bullpen.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Detroit agreed to a one-year deal with reliever Kenley Jansen, pending a physical. That comes just a couple of days after the Finnegan news. At 38 years old, Jansen is coming off a solid season with the Los Angeles Angels. He posted a 2.59 ERA with 29 saves in 30 opportunities.

The age could be a concern, but he hasn't showed signs of slowing down, and a one-year deal is a low risk move for the Tigers. Detroit will be his fourth destination in five seasons.

What Will the Tigers Bullpen Look Like in 2026?

In 2025, Will Vest was the team leader in saves with 23. Tommy Kahnle recorded nine, and Finnegan, who joined the team at the trade deadline, had four. It seems likely that Jansen will take over as the closer, but it certainly helps that manager A.J. Hinch has multiple options that he could turn to in the ninth inning.

The Tigers recorded a 4.05 bullpen ERA and had the second fewest strikeouts as a unit according to covers.com. The bullpen improved with the trade deadline acquisition of Finnegan, and adding Jansen gives Detroit more depth.

They currently have four relievers that are unrestricted free agents. Rafael Montero, Paul Sewald, Chris Paddack and Kahnle compile the list. They currently have three elite options to turn to, but they'll need to fill out the rest quickly.

For Jansen, he has an opportunity to make history with the Tigers. He's 24 saves shy of becoming the third pitcher in MLB history with 500 saves, joining Trevor Hoffman and Mariano Rivera.

Will the Tigers Make Any Other Additions to the Bullpen?

It seems unlikely that president of baseball operations Scott Harris will turn to more external options to improve the bullpen. Of course, if none of the relief pitchers re-sign, they could pursue quality relievers with closing experience like Shawn Armstrong and Pete Fairbanks. Relievers have flown off the free agency board this offseason, while the starter pitching deals have slowly trickled in.

Harris has indicated that he would like to acquire a bat and someone like Alex Bregman could be at the top of the list. There is also the scenario around Tarik Skubal. Rumors have been flying of a potential trade, ahead of his pending free agency at the end of the season. Regardless, Detroit bolstered the bullpen as they look to remain a top American League contender.

