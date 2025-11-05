MLB Insiders Provide Latest Updates on Potential Tarik Skubal Trade From Tigers
One of the biggest growing storylines in the offseason is the potential for the Detroit Tigers to trade Tarik Skubal to a new team.
The Tigers have been able to get the best out of him, and he has been an absolute force to be reckoned with throughout the past few years. Unfortunately for them, he is going to cost a king's ransom to keep around long term, and with that, they may end up having to trade him off for assets while he is still under team control.
It is still somewhat unclear whether or not he will end up being traded and which team he may have a chance of landing with. With rumors flying and plenty of reporters providing their respective insight on the potential for a deal, ESPN recently put out its offseason intel that included a few notable points on Skubal and whether or not a trade could materialize.
What Did Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers Have to Say About Skubal?
The first portion of the report comes from Buster Olney, where he reported,"Other teams believe the Tigers will seriously consider moving him if they can glean what they want in a trade -- and there is every reason to expect a significant bidding war for Skubal, who will be eligible for free agency after next season."
Additionally, Olney added that the three teams that could be among the group to go after Skubal are the Seattle Mariners, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox. As for Jesse Rogers, he interjected another side of the whole potential Skubal deal.
"There are mixed feelings on Skubal. Even if he's headed for free agency in a year, some believe the Tigers can still squeeze another playoff season out of him and then reassess under perhaps a new economic climate in baseball. Others believe Tigers president Scott Harris is too smart to let him walk for nothing more than draft pick compensation (under the current system), with the hope that whomever he might get in return helps the Tigers in 2026 and not just in the long term," he wrote.
It is intriguing to see both reporters indicate there is some level of uncertainty regarding whether or not he could be dealt. It is also interesting to see a few teams listed as preliminary contenders if he wre to be made available.
Detroit should be looking to do whatever it can to retain him long term, but if they were able to get a high-end offer to move on from him, it may be worth looking into as they continue to build for the present and the future.