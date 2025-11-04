Where Would Tarik Skubal Land If the Tigers Shocked Everyone With a Trade?
With the Detroit Tigers now in the offseason, the franchise is busy making moves to improve themselves ahead of its 2026 campaign. To the naked eye, it seems as though the offseason is a time for rest and recovery, and it is to some extent, but MLB teams are hustling behind the scenes. The Tigers are no different; Detroit has plenty of reshaping to do.
When regular seasons come to an end, one of the primary topics to circulate around the Major Leagues is that of potential trades — who could potentially be leaving, and who could be gained?
As for the Tigers, one of the most shocking trades that could possibly take place would be that of ace Tarik Skubal. Not that this is likely to happen, but in the case that it did, what would it look like?
What Would a Skubal Trade Entail?
The trade world in Major League Baseball is generally predictable, but franchises never fail to throw in some shock factors. Of course, a lot of trade talk is just that — talk. However, it's best to expect the unexpected in professional baseball and ponder the "what ifs."
According to Mike Axisa of CBS Sports, Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal does have a chance of being traded before the 2026 season, but he notes that the likelihood of this happening is incredibly slim. With that said, improbable does not mean impossible. Axisa has the southpaw coming in at No. 19 in the rankings.
"He and the Tigers were very far apart in extension talks last offseason, and if the team doesn't think an extension with the Scott Boras client is doable, then they could put Skubal's name out there and see what's what," Axisa wrote. "Once his name is out there, all bets are off. Some team could come in with an offer that blows the Tigers away, and suddenly a Skubal trade becomes a real possibility."
In the off chance that a Skubal trade does take center stage, where could the 28-year-old star end up? Simply put, there's a plethora of possibilities. Axisa highlights some of the most notable franchises, including the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Boston Red Sox, among others. He would certainly be a hot commodity, but landing Skubal would be no easy feat.
He remains one of the top pitchers in the Major Leagues right now, and losing Skubal would be incredibly detrimental to the franchise, but the "what ifs" still linger.