Riley Greene's Struggles Raising Questions About Spot in Tigers Lineup

The Detroit Tigers have lost three games in a row for the second time this season, after dropping the first two games of the four-game series against the Minnesota Twins. The pitching has had its ups and downs, but the offense has looked behind to start the season.

Key contributors have yet to get the ball rolling, specifically Riley Greene. Greene is the Tigers' superstar in the lineup, the back-to-back All-Star left fielder, but we have yet to see the Greene of old at the plate in 2026.

While the season is still fresh, it might be time for manager A.J. Hinch to make a change to the lineup that ultimately gets it back on track.

Why Riley Greene Should Hit Lower in the Lineup

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Riley Greene awaits a pitch. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Detroit holds a 4-7 record to begin the season, and while it's not time to panic if you're a Tigers fan, it is time to beg for a change. Yes, Greene led the team in home runs last season, smashing 36. But so far this season, his hitting cleanup hasn't been what's best for business.

Hinch already chose to put Greene's best friend, Spencer Torkelson, lower in the lineup so he could work on some timing issues that he had to begin 2026. In two of three games, hitting in the latter half of the lineup, Torkelson has collected three hits and six walks, with one strikeout.

If that has worked for Torkelson, get his swing back, having collected two hits and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Twins, perhaps it's time for Greene to get the same treatment. At the same time that Torkelson has hit lower in the lineup, Greene has struck out four times and has one base hit, along with two walks.

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31), left, and first base Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrate scoring runs. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This could be an easy fix for Greene, but this Tigers offense needs to figure out something to get a spark back in it, as they displayed at Comerica Park for the home opener.

Both Torkelson and Greene feel a home run away from getting out of their slumps, but the change in the batting order might do the trick.

So, overall, is it time to worry about Detroit through the first 11 games of the season? No. The AL Central division is still wide open, and the Tigers were favored for a reason. But if they can't trade a loss with a win the next day, rather than winning two straight and then going on a losing streak right after, the distance from first place will continue to expand.