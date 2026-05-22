Tigers Trending in Wrong Direction in Critical Offensive Category

The Detroit Tigers are heading backwards in May. After winning their first series of the month against the Texas Rangers, A.J. Hinch's club has lost 14 of its last 16 games. The latest series saw the Tigers get swept in four games by the Cleveland Guardians.

Injuries to the starting rotation and lineup are certainly not helping the cause, but this is an inexcusable stretch. Detroit is sitting at a woeful 20-31 record. Luckily, the majority of the American League is struggling, so there is plenty of time for the Tigers to figure things out.

However, there is one area Detroit's offense has to resolve quickly. It's become an area of concern during this losing skid.

Tigers Struggling With Runners in Scoring Position

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler swings. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

In the series with the Guardians, the Tigers couldn't get many runners in scoring position, but when they did, the offense couldn't capitalize. Over the last seven games, Detroit is three for 34 with runners in scoring position. You could go back to the last game as a prime example of the Tigers failing to execute.

Cleveland's starting pitcher, Joey Cantillo, faced a 10-pitch at-bat against Matt Vierling, which resulted in a strikeout. After Kevin McGonigle singled, and Dillon Dingler doubled, there were runners on second and third with one out. Riley Greene struck out, Spencer Torkelson flew out, and Detroit came up empty-handed.

Good teams produce when the opportunity presents itself. The Tigers are not. After Thursday's loss, per Jason Beck of MLB.com, Hinch said, "Baseball is funny, where it's just a small little thing one way or the other that plays out over the course of the game. And right now we're wearing it, because we're either not creating it or not getting a break."

Who Needs to Step Up for Detroit's Offense?

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) hits a two-run home run. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

There are still some positives within this lineup. Greene is having a fantastic start, posting a .326 batting average and a team-leading 59 hits. McGonigle has been as advertised, and Dingler is providing the power.

However, the bottom of the order is struggling mightily. During this five-game losing streak, the bottom third of the lineup is 12-65 (.184). The eighth spot has produced just two hits. Hinch has given pinch-hit opportunities in that area of the lineup, but nothing is working.

Torkelson went through a red-hot stretch at the end of April, and fans hoped it would unlock his full potential. The 26-year-old has regressed in April, slashing .141/.233/.281with 29 strikeouts. If the offense can get back on track, they'll need their first baseman to start contributing again.