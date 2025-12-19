This Tigers Star Could Be Perfect Fit for Open 2026 Team USA Roster Spot

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is set to take place in March before next season's opening day, and the roster is starting to shape up quite nicely, with both position players and the pitching staff.

There are guys like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Aaron Judge in the outfield to complement Kyle Schwarber as a designated hitter seemingly making this look like an unbeatable team.

Just Thursday one of Detroit Tigers' own surprisingly announced that he would be joining the roster seemingly bolstering their starting rotation, 2x Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. With the outfield locked down and a very solid pitching staff there are seemingly less gaps that need filled, but there are still a few.

As of right now the infield only consists of a pair of shortstops and a second baseman with nobody yet assigned to play first or third. Well, Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson might be just the perfect fit to step in.

Torkelson doesn't draw near the attention that Cal Raleigh or Bobby Witt Jr. will at the plate, but to have a bat like Torkelson as the No. 5 man in the order would be an absolute nightmare for pitching staffs.

Torkelson in 2025

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This wasn't considered Torkelson's best year swinging a bat as he wasn't named a Silver Slugger finalist like he was back in 2023 but it was far from mediocre. By the end of 2025 he had tallied up 31 home runs, 78 RBI and 72 drawn walks to complement a career-high .456 slugging percentage.

The former first overall pick has always drawn attention for being an elite glove and that will do nothing but help Team USA as they try to bring home top honors. His ability to make defensive plays as well as what he does at the plate make him an excellent addition to this team full of all-stars.

SPENCER TORKELSON TIES THE GAME



pic.twitter.com/S0ei8KOQi6 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 6, 2025

Team USA WBC Schedule

2026 World Baseball Classic: The main tournament runs March 5-17, 2026, with Team USA in Pool B. The MLB season will open about a week after the tournament concludes, with one game on Wednesday, March 25 (Giants vs. Yankees), and the official season for everyone else starting the following day.

Upcoming Pool B Games:

March 7, 2026: vs. Great Britain (8:00 p.m. ET).

vs. Great Britain (8:00 p.m. ET). March 9, 2026: vs. Mexico (8:00 p.m. ET).

vs. Mexico (8:00 p.m. ET). March 10, 2026: vs. Italy (9:00 p.m. ET).

Fans will want to tune in to watch the possible 'Dream Team' likely dominate especially if there are a pair of Tigers' on the roster.

