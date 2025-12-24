Tigers Bullpen Could Break MLB Record Before Throwing First 2026 Pitch

The Detroit Tigers have a decent amount of items left on their checklist this winter to ensure they are able to compete in a strong American League once again next season. One of the biggest discussions they needed to have entering the offseason was how to improve the bullpen and how they would be able to do so.

After the signing of Kenley Jansen and the re-signing of Kyle Finnegan, things are looking better for the group heading into 2026. While there is still quite a bit of room to grow within the unit and improve the ceiling that they could bring to the team, they have started off quite well with their moves to this point.

One of the more interesting components of this current group is that they could be the first trio of bullpen arms (including Will Vest) to set a new Major League mark, just by taking the field to start the 2026 season. With how many games they played last year that ended up being touch-and-go due to the bullpen, having some high-end, reliable pieces who had outstanding 2025 seasons is a positive sign.

What Mark Could the Tigers Surpass in 2026 With Their Bullpen?

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

According to Ben Fidelman of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, if Will Vest, Kenley Jansen and Kyle Finnegan make it to opening day, they will be the first trio of relievers on the same team to have had 20+ saves each in the prior season, verified by the Elias Sports Bureau.

According to @EliasSports, there's never been an Opening Day roster with three players having 20+ saves the previous season.



As of now, the Tigers would have three: Kenley Jansen (29), Kyle Finnegan (24), and Will Vest (23). pic.twitter.com/QKquhvHwls — Ben Fidelman (@bfidelman) December 22, 2025

With the Tigers' bullpen being shuffled at the trade deadline due to the acquisition of Finnegan, it allowed them to have two relievers post high save totals. Then, with Jansen entering the group, they are up to a total of 76 saves between the three last year.

While this is not exactly a sign they will be perfect in 2026, it is promising that all three are reliable arms who can get out of games and secure victories. With the starting rotation still taking shape, having three good relievers to go to directly out of the bullpen helps the starters feel a little more confident in their pitching.

Jansen has been a saves machine over the course of his career, as he continues to chase down the top three all-time in that statistic. Having his input to be able to provide some knowledge to the younger pieces of this core is also a good sign.

Recommended Articles