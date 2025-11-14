The Detroit Tigers are in a position to compete for a World Series at the current moment, but there are a few things they need to do to really put themselves in that group of top teams before the 2026 season rolls around.

After a few postseason exits the last two seasons, now things get interesting, as the team has a few different directions they can take to try and find enough potential to get over that final hurdle.

One of the more notable issues in 2025 was the Tigers' bullpen, which at times was quite impressive, but also fell apart in some scenarios, unfortunately.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tommy Kahnle (43) and first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) walk off the field after 3-2 loss to Seattle Mariners in 15 innings at ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Figuring out a way to ensure this does not happen consistently over the next season and beyond is critical to success. That also stands for starting pitching, as despite having Tarik Skubal and multiple other solid arms, having some high-end starters deeper in the rotation would give the franchise something to build from.

Recently, general manager Jeff Greenberg was quoted by Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, and in that discussion, he stated that one of the bigger priorities was adding pitching, providing some context into where Detroit could look this winter.

What Did General Manager Jeff Greenberg Say About Prioritizing Pitching?

In that discussion previously mentioned, Greenberg was quoted as saying the following when it comes to pitching and the offseason ahead:

“We’re going to prioritize pitching. Obviously, Jack's decision informs some of that, but I think we’ll still be open to adding a starter. We’re certainly going to need to add to our pen."

"We’re obviously excited that Jack’s coming back. He wanted to be back. I think it speaks to his comfort here, the fact that he obviously wants to have a big 2026 and his comfort in coming back and doing that as a Tiger. That fills a spot that otherwise would have been a question mark, but I still think we’re going to be open-minded to add to both the rotation and the pen."

Having Jack Flaherty back is certainly a huge boon to the success of the franchise heading into next year. With that said, there is always room to add more arms to a team, no matter how good they are, especially when it comes to finding good, reliable relief pitchers.

With the potential for a World Series run getting closer for Detroit as they continue to improve, adding some more pieces to the equation would certainly help their bottom line as they continue to be competitive in the American League.