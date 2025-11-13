Tigers Baseball Report

Tarik Skubal’s Price Rises As He Wins Back-to-Back AL Cy Young Awards

The Detroit Tigers pitching ace continues to raise the bar which didn't seem possible.
Maddy Dickens|
Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after striking out Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (not pictured) during the sixth inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park.
Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after striking out Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (not pictured) during the sixth inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers had a trying year to say the least. There were extreme highs followed by extreme lows with inconsistencies all through the roster except with one player, starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. Skubal is a near perfect machine every time he takes the mound as he continues to raise the bar for pitchers all across baseball.

Prior to Wednesday there had been eight total pitchers who had won back-to-back Cy Young Awards, four in both the American and National Leagues. Now there are nine, with the AL taking the edge over the NL with Skubal's name now etched in history.

The Tigers' pitching ace was up against Garrett Crochet from the Boston Red Sox and rising star Hunter Brown from the Houston Astros. Despite the two having tremendous seasons this year, it was less than surprising to hear Skubal's name called.

Skubal vs. Crochet vs. Brown in 2025

Skubal releasing a pitch in a grey uniform and orange cleats during the playoff
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At quick glance it is easy to see that Crochet had more wins than both and yes, more strikeouts, but his efficiency quickly dropped off from there as he had a higher ERA and exponentially more hits than the pair.

Brown is on the cusp of a Skubal-like season as he was by far the best pitcher that the Astros had this year even though Framber Valdez was in the starting rotation. This was the best year that Brown has had in his young career and it is clear to see why. He was right on Skubal's heels in earned runs, allowed fewer hits and had a 1.03 WHIP.

However, Brown is not quite to the level that Skubal is as the Tigers' pitcher had a lower ERA, fewer earned runs, significantly fewer batters walked, a WHIP under 1.00 and the best WAR amongst the three.

Skubal

Crochet

Brown

Record

13-6

18-5

12-9

ERA

2.21

2.59

2.43

Total Earned Runs

48

59

50

Hits Allowed

141

165

133

Home Runs

18

24

17

Hit Batters

5

3

7

Walks

33

46

57

Strikeouts

241

255

206

WHIP

0.89

1.03

1.03

Opponent's B.A.

.200

.217

.201

WAR

6.5

6.3

6.1

The Tigers as a whole have to be over the moon to have a pitcher like that in their clubhouse as he could arguably go down as the best to ever do it by the time his career is over. Every time he sets a new standard though he makes the case for the unfathomable contract that is coming his way.

Skubal's free agency is looming as he is under the Tigers' control until the 2026 season is over. He is one of one and surely managment is ready to pay for whatever it is going to cost to keep him because if the don't someone else will.

