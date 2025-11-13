Tarik Skubal’s Price Rises As He Wins Back-to-Back AL Cy Young Awards

The Detroit Tigers had a trying year to say the least. There were extreme highs followed by extreme lows with inconsistencies all through the roster except with one player, starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. Skubal is a near perfect machine every time he takes the mound as he continues to raise the bar for pitchers all across baseball.

Prior to Wednesday there had been eight total pitchers who had won back-to-back Cy Young Awards, four in both the American and National Leagues. Now there are nine, with the AL taking the edge over the NL with Skubal's name now etched in history.

The Tigers' pitching ace was up against Garrett Crochet from the Boston Red Sox and rising star Hunter Brown from the Houston Astros. Despite the two having tremendous seasons this year, it was less than surprising to hear Skubal's name called.

Skubal vs. Crochet vs. Brown in 2025

At quick glance it is easy to see that Crochet had more wins than both and yes, more strikeouts, but his efficiency quickly dropped off from there as he had a higher ERA and exponentially more hits than the pair.

Brown is on the cusp of a Skubal-like season as he was by far the best pitcher that the Astros had this year even though Framber Valdez was in the starting rotation. This was the best year that Brown has had in his young career and it is clear to see why. He was right on Skubal's heels in earned runs, allowed fewer hits and had a 1.03 WHIP.

However, Brown is not quite to the level that Skubal is as the Tigers' pitcher had a lower ERA, fewer earned runs, significantly fewer batters walked, a WHIP under 1.00 and the best WAR amongst the three.

Skubal Crochet Brown Record 13-6 18-5 12-9 ERA 2.21 2.59 2.43 Total Earned Runs 48 59 50 Hits Allowed 141 165 133 Home Runs 18 24 17 Hit Batters 5 3 7 Walks 33 46 57 Strikeouts 241 255 206 WHIP 0.89 1.03 1.03 Opponent's B.A. .200 .217 .201 WAR 6.5 6.3 6.1

The Tigers as a whole have to be over the moon to have a pitcher like that in their clubhouse as he could arguably go down as the best to ever do it by the time his career is over. Every time he sets a new standard though he makes the case for the unfathomable contract that is coming his way.

Skubal's free agency is looming as he is under the Tigers' control until the 2026 season is over. He is one of one and surely managment is ready to pay for whatever it is going to cost to keep him because if the don't someone else will.

Tarik Skubal is the first pitcher to win back-to-back Cy Youngs since Jacob deGrom (2018-2019)



Pedro Martinez was the last AL pitcher to do it (1999-2000), and Clayton Kershaw was the last lefty to do it (2013-2014) pic.twitter.com/RVfPVNEvyj — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 13, 2025

