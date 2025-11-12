Would Expensive Infielder Really Be ‘Perfect Move’ for Tigers This Offseason?

The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason with fans desperate for the team to make a massive splash free agent signing after falling short last winter.

Of course, a year ago the name the Tigers were tied to all winter long was Alex Bregman, and the way things have played out, this time around is not going to be any different as the third baseman hits the open market again.

Bregman would be a phenomenal acquisition, but one major insider has another name in mind. In a recent article naming every team's "perfect" move to make in the coming weeks/months, ESPN's Jeff Passan connected Detroit to Toronto Blue Jays superstar Bo Bichette instead.

Tigers Connected to World Series Hero Bo Bichette in Free Agency

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) hits a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"As good as Detroit's farm system is -- infielder Kevin McGonigle is going to be a star, and he could debut in 2026, with center fielder Max Clark and slugger Josue Briceño not far behind -- adding a long-term, middle-of-the-order, impact bat is never a bad idea," Passan wrote. "There happens to be one who can spend a year or two at shortstop if necessary and then pivot to second base long term."

The truth about McGonigle is that he might just be ready on Opening Day, not at an unknown time in the 2026 season. For Bichette, unless he is interested in playing third base, the truth is that he may not end up being a great fit for Detroit at the kind of salary he's going to command.

Bichette May Not Be Ideal Tigers Fit for Huge Salary

Jul 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) hits a single in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While Detroit would of course absolutely love to add the kind of offensive presence Bichette brings into the lineup, the defensive fit is awkward at best. McGonigle likely projects as a second baseman, and that spot may be occupied next season by Gleyber Torres if he accepts his qualifying offer.

Bichette is one of the worst defensive shortstops in baseball, likely removing any interest from the Tigers end there, and unless they are completely confident in his ability to play third, the chances of a Detroit pursuit may not be all that high.

Bregman meanwhile is a proven commodity at the hot corner, and third is the position the Tigers beyond any shadow of a doubt need filled. If they do not land an every day third baseman this winter, it's likely either a platoon once again or the unheralded Max Anderson could be given a shot.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman fields his position against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a combination of a glove and bat that make him an overall more valuable player than Bichette, Bregman fills Detroit's biggest position of need while also giving them the right-handed disciplined bat they were desperate for this year.

Of course, no one would be upset to see the Tigers wind up taking a huge swing and landing Bichette, but it just feels like a bit more awkward of a fit than the seamless transition Bregman would make both on offense and defense.

Regardless of which direction Detroit goes, it should be another exciting offseason and hot stove period full of rumors surrounding the Tigers.

