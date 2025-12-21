Tigers Make Hard Roster Move to Make Room for Closer Kyle Finnegan

Once the 40-man roster is full, personnel decisions become harder. It’s no different for the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers finally announced their deal with closer Kyle Finnegan was official. The two-year deal, with a third option years, solidifies one of the best back ends in any bullpen. Finnegan will work with another veteran Kenley Jansen, and last year’s top closer, Will Vest, to handle high-leverage situations.

But, Finnegan’s signing meant that Detroit had to make a move because their 40-man roster was full. To make room, they designated outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy for assignment.

Justyn-Henry Malloy’s Situation

The move doesn’t mean Malloy’s time in Detroit is done. By DFA’ing him, the Tigers are exposing him to the waivers process, which means any team could pick up the former sixth-round pick of the Atlanta Braves in 2021. If he clears waivers, then the Tigers can choose to release him or they can assign him to a minor league affiliate, most likely Triple-A Toledo. Malloy does not have the service time needed to refuse the assignment.

Detroit could also opt to trade him during the process if there’s a taker. Those deals are usually cash consideration deals. This is the first time he’s been DFA’ed. If he returns, he won’t count against the Tigers’ 40-man roster.

Malloy was a light-hitting outfielder, but he was valuable in that he could play all three positions. He arrived in Detroit in late 2022 when the Tigers traded pitcher Joe Jiménez and cash to Atlanta Malloy and pitcher Jake Higginbotham. In 2023 he was one of the best players in the Tigers’ system, as he was named an International League All-Star, a Baseball America Triple-A All-Star and to the MiLB Awards All-MiLB prospect second team.

Detroit selected his contract on June 3, 2024, and he played 71 games for the Tigers, slashing .203/.291/.366 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. The power was promising.

Last season he was up and down from Triple-A Toledo and Detroit as he became a back-fill player in the outfield when starters got hurt. His slash went up — .221/.346/.308 — but he only had one home run. He also drove in 17 runs.

As for Finnegan, the details of his deal were not revealed by the team but were reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Finnegan, who was born in Detroit, will make $8.75 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027. In 2028, there is a mutual option worth $10 million, and Finnegan will receive a $2.25 million buyout if it’s not triggered. He’ll also receive $125,000 bonuses if he reaches 40, 45, 50, and 55 games finished each season.

