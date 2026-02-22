Tigers Face Intriguing Designated Hitter Situation During Spring Training

The Detroit Tigers opened their 2026 Grapefruit League schedule against the New York Yankees in Tampa on Saturday, kicking off what feels like their most important spring in years. After back-to-back ALDS Game 5 exits, every spot on this roster carries a little more weight, and the designated hitter role is no different.

The Tigers dropped the opener 20-3, but the score is the least interesting thing about it. Per the box score, Jake Rogers started at DH going 0-for-3, with Justice Bigbie coming in later as a pinch runner and DH.

Jake Rogers | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kerry Carpenter was not in the lineup at all, which tells you exactly where things stand. The DH spot is not locked down yet, and Hinch is going to use these next 27 Grapefruit League games to figure out who earns it.

Carpenter is still the frontrunner for the regular season. Per MLB.com's early Opening Day roster projection, the 28-year-old is the expected DH come March 26. He signed a one-year, $3.275 million deal in January and returns for his fifth season in Detroit after hitting .252 with 26 home runs and 62 RBI in 2025.

His two home runs against the Mariners in the 2025 ALDS are a reminder of what he is capable of in big moments. But the regular season was a step back. His OPS dropped from .932 in 2024 to .788 in 2025, and he managed just 18 walks across 130 games. A hamstring issue in July did not help either.

Those are the things he needs to answer this spring. Camp is where Carpenter makes his case.

Kerry Carpenter's Lefty Problem Is the Real DH Question for 2026

Kerry Carpenter | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The core issue with Carpenter at DH comes down to one thing: left-handed pitching. Since 2023, he carries an .868 OPS against right-handers, which is among the best numbers in baseball. Against lefties, that drops to .607. That is a big gap, and it directly shapes how Hinch uses him.

Jahmai Jones, a veteran utility bat, fills the bench role specifically for those left-handed matchups. When a southpaw starts, Jones is likely in the lineup instead of Carpenter. It is also why the platoon between Carpenter and Wenceel Pérez in right field has been a consistent part of how Detroit builds its lineup.

If Carpenter shows he can handle lefties better this spring, his role expands significantly. If not, the DH spot stays fluid all season. Either way, with 100 career home runs within reach, this is a season where Carpenter needs to be more than a platoon bat for Detroit to get where they want to go.

The opener is done. Now, 27 games remain in Lakeland before the real thing begins March 26 in San Diego.

