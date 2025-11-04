Tigers Latest Bold Prediction Sees Team Shockingly Acquire Superstar Infielder
The Detroit Tigers head into the upcoming offseason desperate to take the next step as a franchise after falling in Game 5 of the ALDS now in back-to-back years.
Falling short this year felt different though after collapsing and surrendering a massive divisional lead before ultimately not being able to come up with a timely hit during the 15-inning marathon against the Seattle Mariners.
The heartache and frustration this team experienced over the season's final month and ultimate demise highlighted the crippling need for new infusions on offense, whether it be internal improvement or external additions. Simply put, more pieces are needed for the Tigers to get where they want to be.
If they were to choose the external route, there's a name out there who instantly would provide the Detroit lineup with a massive upgrade, and one publication has predicted them to land him.
Tigers Projected by Bleacher Report to Sign Bo Bichette
In a Tuesday article, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report was making some bold predictions, and chief among that was his declaration that Detroit will sign Toronto Blue Jays superstar shortstop Bo Bichette and move him to second base to replace Gleyber Torres.
"A reunion with the Blue Jays is still a real possibility, especially after their World Series trip, but the Tigers could be one of his top suitors if the winds start blowing him elsewhere," Reuter wrote. "It would also represent a significant move to show Tarik Skubal the front office is serious about building a title contender, as the Tigers try to hammer out a long-term extension with their ace before he hits the open market after the 2026 season."
Bichette Would Be Perfect Offensive Addition to Tigers
Bichette has major weaknesses defensively, but moving him over to second base -- and potentially even third base -- is an easier ask than shortstop. Far greater than any defensive alignment the 27-year-old would assist in would be the impact his bat would instantly make in the order.
One of the best pure hitters in baseball, Bichette has twice led the American League in hits and had a great chance to do so again this year before he got injured in September. Slashing .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI over 139 games with a bWAR of 3.5, this is an instant game changer for Detroit.
Bichette has already shown a willingness to do whatever it takes to win after even switching positions in the World Series while playing injured, and this is the kind of mindset the Tigers love to have in the clubhouse.
A right-handed bat who would balance out the lineup and inject a level of not just power, but pure hitting prowess was what Detroit was missing when their season went up in flames this year.
If they are willing to extend a competitive offer, Bichette may be the perfect free agent this offseason to take the Tigers from fun story to legitimate force to be reckoned with.
The possibility is worth keeping an eye on here as things start to roll this winter.