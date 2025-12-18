Tigers Potential Free Agent Target Seen Working Out With Spencer Torkelson

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason with fans hoping they would take a big swing on a free agent for the first time in a long time, but thus far it's been fairly tame.

In all fairness and to credit Scott Harris, his work in the bullpen so far this winter has been impressive in signing Kenley Jansen and keeping Kyle Finnegan. Acquiring Drew Anderson from the KBO has at least some upside to help out the starting rotation as well.

With that all being said, Harris has not added a bat to elevate this lineup, which was in clear need of help down the stretch and in October, and most indications have not pointed to that changing. In an interesting development, though, one Detroit star was seen working out with a potential top target.

As shared by the Detroit Times, Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson was photographed getting an offseason workout in with star free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who Detroit has, of course, been linked to.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Bregman and Torkelson have been seen working out together and that the pair are actually friends. Could it be that the Motor City slugger is trying to get in his buddy's ear about being teammates?

Where Tigers Stand with Bregman Free Agency

Despite being connected repeatedly as the winter approached after narrowly missing out last year, the noise surrounding Bregman and Detroit has been fairly quiet this time around. In fact, some have even questioned whether the Tigers have any interest at all this time around.

It does not make a whole lot of sense and is actually incredibly frustrating for fans that Detroit seems intent on passing on a player who would be a perfect fit both offensively and defensively to fill holes on both sides, but it looks like reality right now.

Things could still change, but there has not been a ton of momentum.

Bregman Pursuit Can't Be On if Tigers Are Not Interested

Bregman and Torkelson working out together is one thing, and perhaps the pair do really want to be teammates. But whether it's because they feel scorned from last year or think Bregman does not want to come, Detroit has not thrown their whole weight behind signing to this point.

The three-time All-Star is coming off an impressive season statistically despite missing some time, and he answered a lot of concerns about numbers which had been trending the wrong direction the two seasons prior.

There's no question that he would help this Tigers team immensely and may have even changed his mind on wanting to be a part of the team, but if Detroit isn't interested then the point becomes moot.

Until he puts pen to paper somewhere else though, it's safe to say Tigers fans are going to keep watching and following Bregman's free agency intently, whether it means he does finally come to Detroit or wind up wearing a rival uniform again.

