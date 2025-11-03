Could Tigers Possibly Land This Star Shortstop in Free Agency?
Now that the 2025 MLB season is officially over for all 30 teams, big decisions are on the way. The rumor mill will begin spinning, and that is no different for the Detroit Tigers. It's a crucial offseason for president of baseball operations Scott Harris and the front office, as they look to get Detroit back in position to make a deep playoff run.
The Tigers have a few free agents that they hope to bring back. Gleyber Torres and Kyle Finnegan are at the top of the list, but Detroit will also look to add some key pieces to the roster. The offense stumbled in the second half of the season, so acquiring a big-time bat should be a major priority.
Could the Tigers Land Bo Bichette?
Detroit had a revolving door at shortstop in 2025. Trey Sweeney started at shortstop in the beginning of the season, until a resurgence arrived from Javier Baez. Baez turned in his best year since joining the Tigers in 2021, but there are still some question marks at the position.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller outlined 10 landing spots for Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. Coming off a tremendous 2025 season, Bichette will have no shortage of suitors. He slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs. After his return from a knee injury, he still produced for Toronto in the World Series.
Of the 10 landing spots, Miller mentioned Detroit as one of them. He says, "A bunch of factors went into Detroit's horrendous 9-22 limp to the finish line of the regular season, but perhaps the biggest of them all was the revolving door of mediocrity on the left side of the infield."
Now, a move for Bichette is dependent on multiple factors. As of now, the Tigers have a lot of financial flexibility to work with. They currently have $62.3 million allocated. It's unclear how much the front office is willing to spend this offseason. They could prioritize making a move for third baseman Alex Bregman.
If Torres leaves in free agency, that would certainly open up a spot for the Tigers to pursue an infielder. Bichette would fill that void immediately. Baez could move over to second base and have Zach McKinstry remain at third.
Detroit also has a young phenom at shortstop waiting for the call to the big leagues. Kevin McGonigle is one of the top rated prospects in all of baseball, and fans are excited for his inevitable debut. However, Miller writes, "It's unlikely they'll deem him ready for the Opening Day job with just 46 games at Double-A under his belt, but he could be in the mix by the end of the season."
Per Spotrac, Bichette's estimated market value is around an 8-year deal with $186 million. It will likely be difficult to poach Bichette away from Toronto, but acquiring a guy who is an immediate upgrade on offense could be the reason the Tigers make a deep playoff run in 2026.