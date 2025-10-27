Tigers 'Probably Aren’t the Team' That Will Pay Gleyber Torres His Desired Contract
Outside of the massive Tarik Skubal situation that is hanging over the entire Detroit Tigers organization this winter, the decision makers have to figure out a way to get over the ALDS hurdle.
Following a magical run in 2024 where they got red-hot to close the year and eliminate the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round before coming one win away from reaching the ALCS, there were more expectations this past season for them to be consistently competitive.
That happened for the Tigers. Throughout the majority of the year, they not only were the best team in the American League, but the best in baseball. Unfortunately, the issues across their roster came back to bite them, and it resulted in a historic blown lead in the AL Central and another elimination in the ALDS.
Detroit needs more offense, and that's why the possibility of re-signing Gleyber Torres -- last offseason's lone position player signing -- is being discussed since he put together an All-Star campaign and was important to this lineup.
Tigers Likely Won't Pay Money Necessary to Keep Gleyber Torres
But after the year he had, Torres is looking to cash in with a long-term deal. Previous reports have indicated he and his representation are searching for something that's for five years and in the $100 million-plus range.
Coming off a season where he slashed .256/.358/.387 with 16 home runs, 74 RBIs and an OPS+ that was eight points above the league average, there could be a team out there that is willing to pay him the contract he wants, especially because he was limited in the second half due to a sports hernia.
However, according to Ryan Ford of The Detroit Free Press, that likely won't be the Tigers, as he wrote in his story that took a look at potential free agent targets for the team, "... the Tigers probably aren't the team to give him the cash, thanks to Colt Keith and their wealth of infield prospects nearing the majors."
President of baseball operations Scott Harris has already stated superstar prospect Kevin McGonigle is going to make his major league debut at some point in 2026. He and some of the team's other top prospects will be invited to big league camp with the Tigers next spring, so it will be interesting to see if any of them are able to crack the Opening Day roster.
More likely, though, Colt Keith will start at the keystone until McGonigle arrive. Or they go out and land an inexpensive veteran option who can be a stopgap there while Keith takes over the starting third baseman responsibilities.
Either way, unless Torres is willing to take a discount, a return to Detroit doesn't seem likely.