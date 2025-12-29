The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason as one of young, ascending teams in the American League who may just be a couple pieces from a championship, but that's not what has dominated the headlines.

It's understandable why, but it's been the repeat American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and his status with Detroit that has been the main story. Entering his final year of team control, trade rumors have swirled since the moment the season ended as every team in baseball dreams of adding him.

Clearly, at least to this point, president of baseball operations Scott Harris has not received the kind of offer it would take to actually consider moving Skubal. Despite extension talks seemingly going nowhere to this point, the argument for keeping him and competing in 2026 is clear as well.

It seems questionable as to whether or not the extension is still being negotiated as Skubal and Scott Boras seem determined to hit free agency. Over the last couple of weeks though, it seems like the southpaw is sending a clear message to Tigers ownership: he wants to be in Detroit.

Skubal Seems to Be Sending Message to Scott Harris, Tigers Ownership

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal at Little Caesars Arena for the game between Michigan State and Oakland in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the last couple of weeks alone as fans all across Detroit have celebrated the holidays, Skubal has posted a picture from field level at Comerica Park, been seen at a Lions, Red Wings, Michigan State basketball, and Pistons game, doing a full on tour of the city.

Though he has always spoken about just how much he loves playing in the Motor City and wants to stay, his latest actions seem to mean more given the discourse this offseason. If his attendance alone was not enough of a message however, his post on Instagram on Sunday night seals it.

In a compilation of photos from the sporting tour of the city, Skubal used to caption "Detroit vs. Everybody."

As the offseason rages on, could this reignite extension talks that seemed to be essentially dead headed into the winter meetings?

Do Tigers Have Any Chance of Extending Skubal Now?

Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The end game here has always felt like Skubal hitting free agency and taking the highest offer he receives once he gets there, but the genuine love for being here he has always discussed is not performative.

Skubal cares about the city of Detroit and the Tigers organziation as much as any player who has ever been here, and if all things were equal, the Motor City would without a doubt be his home for the rest of his career.

All things are not equal in this sport though, and the way Skubal is operating right now, he is turning up the pressure all the way up the chain of command to Chris Ilitch. Getting an extension discussion re-opened may or may not be possible, but the camp for the big lefty certainly seems to be pushing it.

If Detroit can get serious and come to the table with an actual real offer and not the insulting garbage that has been reported on previously, perhaps an agreement can still be worked out here. If not, Skubal will be elsewhere a year from now. But it won't be because he didn't want to be here, and that fact is more clear than ever now.

