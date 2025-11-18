Tigers Projected to Land Dream Superstar Free Agent Target on Bargain Contract

The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason with a ton of questions following a second straight defeat in Game of the ALDS following successful portions of the regular season.

2025 was different in the sense that, rather than an epic, improbable run to make a late playoff push, Detroit was one of the best teams in baseball and had to cling to its postseason spot following a final stretch collapse. There are issues for president of baseball operations Scott Harris to address this winter, and fans have their preferred ways to address them.

Naturally, everyone wants a big splash, and the most common one the Tigers keep getting linked to will give a sense of déjà vu as Alex Bregman hits the open market again. After turning down a huge offer from Detroit a year ago, Bregman is once again being projected to land in the Motor City, this time on a huge bargain.

Bregman Projected to Sign with Tigers On Extremely Reasonable Deal

In a recent list of the top free agents with contract projections, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report pinned Bregman to Detroit once again on a five-year deal worth $135 million. A year ago, the superstar third baseman turned down a six-year deal from the Tigers which was worth roughly $170 million for an AAV of just over $28 million.

"We're going to project Bregman's first MLB manager, A.J. Hinch, and the Tigers circle back after pursuing him last winter," Kelly wrote. "With a $27 million average annual value, he would comfortably top the $25.17 AAV Matt Chapman got in his new deal last offseason. Five years is the bet, although it could be four."

Getting Bregman a year later at essentially the same contract while not being on the hook for that extra year would be massive, and four years as Kelly alluded to would be even better.

Bregman at This Price is No-Brainer for Detroit

Bregman answered any concerns from last offseason about declining offensive production with a season that was his best with a bat since his MVP quality 2019. In just 114 games, Bregman posted a very impressive 3.5 bWAR with a slash line of .273/.360/.462, clubbing 18 home runs and 62 RBI.

The three-time All-Star is exactly what this Tigers lineup was missing in 2025, and a year after he seemed like the perfect target, he still looks just the same and maybe even more attractive due to the shorter contract.

If Detroit has the chance to sign Bregman on a four or five-year deal for a $30 million or less AAV, it's an absolute no-brainer for this team. Given their willingness to hand him a very competitive offer a year ago and another successful campaign for him outside of injuries, there's no reason why the Tigers wouldn't jump at the chance.

There's a lot to be worked out here, but if Detroit wants to fill their hole at third base and in the middle of the lineup, signing Bregman at very reasonable contract like this is the way to do it.

